[News Today] Minor pres. candidates stump Seoul
입력 2025.05.26 (16:31) 수정 2025.05.26 (16:40)
[LEAD]
Meanwhile, Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok is concentrating his campaign in Seoul. He's focusing on winning over young voters. Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-kook is vowing to build a society free of discrimination.
[REPORT]
Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok visited a downtown Seoul area frequented by young people.
He took aim at DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's fiscal policy, saying the burden for increased fiscal spending could shift to the young generation.
He added that he believes the older generation would agree with his view.
Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
Support from the generation that holds the key to the future of S. Korea shows who the most future-oriented candidate is.
Lee also unveiled his pledges regarding health insurance by promising to lower the threshold for patients who must cover 90% of their medical expenses out-of-pocket to over 120 visits annually.
Lee also dismissed the idea of a conservative merger and suggested that candidates who questioned election fairness should unite instead.
Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
The three candidates Hwang Kyo-ahn, Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung who had similar opinions about election fraud should merge their candidacies.
Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-kook is also stumping Seoul.
He said he’s reaching out to those ignored by the two major parties and vowed to build a society free of discrimination against workers, women, and sexual minorities.
Kwon Young-kook / Korean Democratic Labor Party pres. candidate
Politics has the obligation to take care of the socially vulnerable who cannot protect themselves.
Kwon blasted the promise of achieving growth and creating a business-friendly country as fraud against the people.
