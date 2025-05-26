News Today

[News Today] Minor pres. candidates stump Seoul

[LEAD]
Meanwhile, Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok is concentrating his campaign in Seoul. He's focusing on winning over young voters. Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-kook is vowing to build a society free of discrimination.

[REPORT]
Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok visited a downtown Seoul area frequented by young people.

He took aim at DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's fiscal policy, saying the burden for increased fiscal spending could shift to the young generation.

He added that he believes the older generation would agree with his view.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
Support from the generation that holds the key to the future of S. Korea shows who the most future-oriented candidate is.

Lee also unveiled his pledges regarding health insurance by promising to lower the threshold for patients who must cover 90% of their medical expenses out-of-pocket to over 120 visits annually.

Lee also dismissed the idea of a conservative merger and suggested that candidates who questioned election fairness should unite instead.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
The three candidates Hwang Kyo-ahn, Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jae-myung who had similar opinions about election fraud should merge their candidacies.

Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-kook is also stumping Seoul.

He said he’s reaching out to those ignored by the two major parties and vowed to build a society free of discrimination against workers, women, and sexual minorities.

Kwon Young-kook / Korean Democratic Labor Party pres. candidate
Politics has the obligation to take care of the socially vulnerable who cannot protect themselves.

Kwon blasted the promise of achieving growth and creating a business-friendly country as fraud against the people.

