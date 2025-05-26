[News Today] Even cafes are going under

입력 2025-05-26 16:32:03 수정 2025-05-26 16:40:55 News Today





[LEAD]

South Korea has long been called a 'coffee republic' as the number of cafes soared year after year. But this year, for the first time since records began, that upward trend has reversed. We take a closer look at what this signals.



[REPORT]

A cafe in Seoul.



It seems to be open this afternoon but it's actually about to close down.



The note reflects the owner's deep disappointment over having to close the shop after 7 years in business.



Owner of a Cafe to Be Closed / (VOICE MODIFIED)

I tried to keep it afloat but it was very difficult. Another cafe across the street closed down last month.



There were about 95,000 cafes in Korea as of the first quarter of this year.



That's around 700 fewer than the previous year.



There were roughly 45,000 cafes in 2018 and about 53,000 in 2019.



The figure grew annually by nearly 10,000, but it fell for the first time this year.



The number of convenience stores also went into decline for the first time by some 400 stores in the first quarter.



These stats mean that even 'necessity-driven businesses' underwent more closures than openings.



Business closure insurance payments are rapidly increasing as well.



A record high of roughly 600 billion won, over 438 million U.S. dollars, was paid for business closures out of the Yellow Umbrella Mutual Aid fund, a retirement allowance system for small business owners.



Also, loans to small business owners increased by 15 trillion won, over 10.9 billion dollars, from just one year earlier.



The problem is not the 'quantity' of loans, but the 'quality.'



Prof. Lee Jung-hee / Chung-Ang University

It would be hopeful loans if they were used to expand businesses that are doing well. But these loans are not healthy and businesses are forced to close down.



If loans were taken out to just stay in business, they would eventually be overdue and lead to more bankruptcies.



The Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise asked small business owners what they wanted the most out of the presidential candidates and the most common answer was a 10 million won emergency aid.



This answer shows that the survival of small businesses is more urgent than a structural solution.