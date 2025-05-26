[News Today] Convenience Store Gimbap booms, Why?
입력 2025.05.26 (16:36) 수정 2025.05.26 (16:40)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
If you're looking for a quick meal, one of the most common choices in South Korea is gimbap. But these days, even gimbap has become a burden. A single roll at a gimbap restaurant often costs over 5,000 won. That's why, these days, convenience store gimbap is gaining popularity.
[REPORT]
They all purchase gimbap.
Lee Yoo-jin / Office worker
Due to rising prices, I prefer convenience store gimbap, which is offered in a wider variety for lower prices.
At a convenience store, one gimbap costs about 3,000 won, or just over two U.S. dollars.
It is cheaper and smaller than those sold at gimbap stores.
By cutting specially made long sheets of laver,
it's possible to make smaller gimbap than shops that use standard prepackaged ones.
With collaborations with well-known gimbap chains, this convenience store’s gimbap sales have been growing by around 40 percent for three straight years.
Ahn Jin-woong / GS Retail
We have an advantage in terms of manufacturing costs thanks to specialized facilities and mass production system.
Convenience store gimbap is thriving, but it’s a different story for gimbap stores.
Gimbap prices have jumped nearly 40 percent in four years.
Despite the rising prices,
the average sales in March dropped since 2023.
With more shops closing down, over 1,300 gimbap stores have gone out of business in the past three years.
During this time, laver prices nearly doubled, and rising ingredient and labor costs have added to the burden.
Snack restaurant owner / (VOICE MODIFIED)
People see gimbap as cheap, but it takes more ingredients than they think.
It mostly just covers labor costs.
These days, even a single roll of gimbap is judged by its value for money.
Now, gimbap restaurants have to compete with convenience stores to survive.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Convenience Store Gimbap booms, Why?
-
- 입력 2025-05-26 16:36:17
- 수정2025-05-26 16:40:54
[LEAD]
If you're looking for a quick meal, one of the most common choices in South Korea is gimbap. But these days, even gimbap has become a burden. A single roll at a gimbap restaurant often costs over 5,000 won. That's why, these days, convenience store gimbap is gaining popularity.
[REPORT]
They all purchase gimbap.
Lee Yoo-jin / Office worker
Due to rising prices, I prefer convenience store gimbap, which is offered in a wider variety for lower prices.
At a convenience store, one gimbap costs about 3,000 won, or just over two U.S. dollars.
It is cheaper and smaller than those sold at gimbap stores.
By cutting specially made long sheets of laver,
it's possible to make smaller gimbap than shops that use standard prepackaged ones.
With collaborations with well-known gimbap chains, this convenience store’s gimbap sales have been growing by around 40 percent for three straight years.
Ahn Jin-woong / GS Retail
We have an advantage in terms of manufacturing costs thanks to specialized facilities and mass production system.
Convenience store gimbap is thriving, but it’s a different story for gimbap stores.
Gimbap prices have jumped nearly 40 percent in four years.
Despite the rising prices,
the average sales in March dropped since 2023.
With more shops closing down, over 1,300 gimbap stores have gone out of business in the past three years.
During this time, laver prices nearly doubled, and rising ingredient and labor costs have added to the burden.
Snack restaurant owner / (VOICE MODIFIED)
People see gimbap as cheap, but it takes more ingredients than they think.
It mostly just covers labor costs.
These days, even a single roll of gimbap is judged by its value for money.
Now, gimbap restaurants have to compete with convenience stores to survive.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.