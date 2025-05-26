News Today

[News Today] Convenience Store Gimbap booms, Why?

입력 2025.05.26 (16:36) 수정 2025.05.26 (16:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
If you're looking for a quick meal, one of the most common choices in South Korea is gimbap. But these days, even gimbap has become a burden. A single roll at a gimbap restaurant often costs over 5,000 won. That's why, these days, convenience store gimbap is gaining popularity.

[REPORT]
They all purchase gimbap.

Lee Yoo-jin / Office worker
Due to rising prices, I prefer convenience store gimbap, which is offered in a wider variety for lower prices.

At a convenience store, one gimbap costs about 3,000 won, or just over two U.S. dollars.

It is cheaper and smaller than those sold at gimbap stores.

By cutting specially made long sheets of laver,

it's possible to make smaller gimbap than shops that use standard prepackaged ones.

With collaborations with well-known gimbap chains, this convenience store’s gimbap sales have been growing by around 40 percent for three straight years.

Ahn Jin-woong / GS Retail
We have an advantage in terms of manufacturing costs thanks to specialized facilities and mass production system.

Convenience store gimbap is thriving, but it’s a different story for gimbap stores.

Gimbap prices have jumped nearly 40 percent in four years.

Despite the rising prices,

the average sales in March dropped since 2023.

With more shops closing down, over 1,300 gimbap stores have gone out of business in the past three years.

During this time, laver prices nearly doubled, and rising ingredient and labor costs have added to the burden.

Snack restaurant owner / (VOICE MODIFIED)
People see gimbap as cheap, but it takes more ingredients than they think.

It mostly just covers labor costs.

These days, even a single roll of gimbap is judged by its value for money.

Now, gimbap restaurants have to compete with convenience stores to survive.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Convenience Store Gimbap booms, Why?
    • 입력 2025-05-26 16:36:17
    • 수정2025-05-26 16:40:54
    News Today

[LEAD]
If you're looking for a quick meal, one of the most common choices in South Korea is gimbap. But these days, even gimbap has become a burden. A single roll at a gimbap restaurant often costs over 5,000 won. That's why, these days, convenience store gimbap is gaining popularity.

[REPORT]
They all purchase gimbap.

Lee Yoo-jin / Office worker
Due to rising prices, I prefer convenience store gimbap, which is offered in a wider variety for lower prices.

At a convenience store, one gimbap costs about 3,000 won, or just over two U.S. dollars.

It is cheaper and smaller than those sold at gimbap stores.

By cutting specially made long sheets of laver,

it's possible to make smaller gimbap than shops that use standard prepackaged ones.

With collaborations with well-known gimbap chains, this convenience store’s gimbap sales have been growing by around 40 percent for three straight years.

Ahn Jin-woong / GS Retail
We have an advantage in terms of manufacturing costs thanks to specialized facilities and mass production system.

Convenience store gimbap is thriving, but it’s a different story for gimbap stores.

Gimbap prices have jumped nearly 40 percent in four years.

Despite the rising prices,

the average sales in March dropped since 2023.

With more shops closing down, over 1,300 gimbap stores have gone out of business in the past three years.

During this time, laver prices nearly doubled, and rising ingredient and labor costs have added to the burden.

Snack restaurant owner / (VOICE MODIFIED)
People see gimbap as cheap, but it takes more ingredients than they think.

It mostly just covers labor costs.

These days, even a single roll of gimbap is judged by its value for money.

Now, gimbap restaurants have to compete with convenience stores to survive.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, 한덕수·이상민·최상목 재소환…“계엄 국무회의 CCTV와 기존 진술 달라”

경찰, 한덕수·이상민·최상목 재소환…“계엄 국무회의 CCTV와 기존 진술 달라”
이재명, 경기 동남부 집중 유세 …민주당, ‘비법조인 대법관’ 철회 지시

이재명, 경기 동남부 집중 유세 …민주당, ‘비법조인 대법관’ 철회 지시
김문수 “지방정부에 권한 이양” …이준석 “대선 완주할 것”

김문수 “지방정부에 권한 이양” …이준석 “대선 완주할 것”
[단독] 검찰, ‘장남 회사 부당지원 의혹’ 정도원삼표그룹 회장 자택 압수수색

[단독] 검찰, ‘장남 회사 부당지원 의혹’ 정도원삼표그룹 회장 자택 압수수색
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.