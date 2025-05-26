[News Today] Convenience Store Gimbap booms, Why?

입력 2025-05-26 16:36:17 수정 2025-05-26 16:40:54 News Today





[LEAD]

If you're looking for a quick meal, one of the most common choices in South Korea is gimbap. But these days, even gimbap has become a burden. A single roll at a gimbap restaurant often costs over 5,000 won. That's why, these days, convenience store gimbap is gaining popularity.



[REPORT]

They all purchase gimbap.



Lee Yoo-jin / Office worker

Due to rising prices, I prefer convenience store gimbap, which is offered in a wider variety for lower prices.



At a convenience store, one gimbap costs about 3,000 won, or just over two U.S. dollars.



It is cheaper and smaller than those sold at gimbap stores.



By cutting specially made long sheets of laver,



it's possible to make smaller gimbap than shops that use standard prepackaged ones.



With collaborations with well-known gimbap chains, this convenience store’s gimbap sales have been growing by around 40 percent for three straight years.



Ahn Jin-woong / GS Retail

We have an advantage in terms of manufacturing costs thanks to specialized facilities and mass production system.



Convenience store gimbap is thriving, but it’s a different story for gimbap stores.



Gimbap prices have jumped nearly 40 percent in four years.



Despite the rising prices,



the average sales in March dropped since 2023.



With more shops closing down, over 1,300 gimbap stores have gone out of business in the past three years.



During this time, laver prices nearly doubled, and rising ingredient and labor costs have added to the burden.



Snack restaurant owner / (VOICE MODIFIED)

People see gimbap as cheap, but it takes more ingredients than they think.



It mostly just covers labor costs.



These days, even a single roll of gimbap is judged by its value for money.



Now, gimbap restaurants have to compete with convenience stores to survive.