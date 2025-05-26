[News Today] N. Korea to open new beach resort

입력 2025-05-26 16:36:26 수정 2025-05-26 16:40:53 News Today





[LEAD]

Signs picked up by satellite imagery show that North Korea's Wonsan-Kalma Beach Resort, a key tourism project, is getting ready to open next month. The resort has finished building its leisure facilities and is actively preparing to receive visitors. Although Pyongyang holds high hopes for drawing foreign tourists, the road ahead looks challenging.



[REPORT]

The Wonsan-Kalma Beach Resort which North Korea says will open next month...



N. Korean Central TV / (Dec. 31, 2024)

The Kalma Beach Resort will begin operation in June 2025.



Satellite imagery shows the resort, hotels and other major facilities have been completed, and a water park in the rear part of the resort is also ready to welcome visitors.



A turtle-shaped building presumed to be an aquarium also looks complete.



Small structures presumed to be sunbeds are lined up densely along the coastline, and about two dozen cars are parked to transport tourists.



The North is trying to proactively attract tourists, as tourism is a sure way to earn foreign currencies while avoiding sanctions.



Last month, it invited representatives of travel agencies from western countries to take a tour.



One Russian travel agency has begun selling July tour packages to the Kalma tourist site. A foreign media report says the agency is also considering direct flights from Vladivostok.



However, pundits say the number of tourists is unlikely to stay high in the long run, as drawing group tours from China could be challenging due to the strained relations between Pyongyang and Beijing, and the area is difficult to access due to aged transportation.



Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification

The North may attract some tourists in the beginning as part of policies, such as maintaining ties with Russia, but the actual demand for tourism driven by the area's attractiveness is unlikely to remain high.



South Korea's Ministry of Unification also says that because of difficulties in attracting tourists, it will likely take a while for the Wonsan-Kalma Beach Resort to live up to its name.