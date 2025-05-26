[News Today] N. Korea to open new beach resort
입력 2025.05.26 (16:36) 수정 2025.05.26 (16:40)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Signs picked up by satellite imagery show that North Korea's Wonsan-Kalma Beach Resort, a key tourism project, is getting ready to open next month. The resort has finished building its leisure facilities and is actively preparing to receive visitors. Although Pyongyang holds high hopes for drawing foreign tourists, the road ahead looks challenging.
[REPORT]
The Wonsan-Kalma Beach Resort which North Korea says will open next month...
N. Korean Central TV / (Dec. 31, 2024)
The Kalma Beach Resort will begin operation in June 2025.
Satellite imagery shows the resort, hotels and other major facilities have been completed, and a water park in the rear part of the resort is also ready to welcome visitors.
A turtle-shaped building presumed to be an aquarium also looks complete.
Small structures presumed to be sunbeds are lined up densely along the coastline, and about two dozen cars are parked to transport tourists.
The North is trying to proactively attract tourists, as tourism is a sure way to earn foreign currencies while avoiding sanctions.
Last month, it invited representatives of travel agencies from western countries to take a tour.
One Russian travel agency has begun selling July tour packages to the Kalma tourist site. A foreign media report says the agency is also considering direct flights from Vladivostok.
However, pundits say the number of tourists is unlikely to stay high in the long run, as drawing group tours from China could be challenging due to the strained relations between Pyongyang and Beijing, and the area is difficult to access due to aged transportation.
Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
The North may attract some tourists in the beginning as part of policies, such as maintaining ties with Russia, but the actual demand for tourism driven by the area's attractiveness is unlikely to remain high.
South Korea's Ministry of Unification also says that because of difficulties in attracting tourists, it will likely take a while for the Wonsan-Kalma Beach Resort to live up to its name.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] N. Korea to open new beach resort
-
- 입력 2025-05-26 16:36:26
- 수정2025-05-26 16:40:53
[LEAD]
Signs picked up by satellite imagery show that North Korea's Wonsan-Kalma Beach Resort, a key tourism project, is getting ready to open next month. The resort has finished building its leisure facilities and is actively preparing to receive visitors. Although Pyongyang holds high hopes for drawing foreign tourists, the road ahead looks challenging.
[REPORT]
The Wonsan-Kalma Beach Resort which North Korea says will open next month...
N. Korean Central TV / (Dec. 31, 2024)
The Kalma Beach Resort will begin operation in June 2025.
Satellite imagery shows the resort, hotels and other major facilities have been completed, and a water park in the rear part of the resort is also ready to welcome visitors.
A turtle-shaped building presumed to be an aquarium also looks complete.
Small structures presumed to be sunbeds are lined up densely along the coastline, and about two dozen cars are parked to transport tourists.
The North is trying to proactively attract tourists, as tourism is a sure way to earn foreign currencies while avoiding sanctions.
Last month, it invited representatives of travel agencies from western countries to take a tour.
One Russian travel agency has begun selling July tour packages to the Kalma tourist site. A foreign media report says the agency is also considering direct flights from Vladivostok.
However, pundits say the number of tourists is unlikely to stay high in the long run, as drawing group tours from China could be challenging due to the strained relations between Pyongyang and Beijing, and the area is difficult to access due to aged transportation.
Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
The North may attract some tourists in the beginning as part of policies, such as maintaining ties with Russia, but the actual demand for tourism driven by the area's attractiveness is unlikely to remain high.
South Korea's Ministry of Unification also says that because of difficulties in attracting tourists, it will likely take a while for the Wonsan-Kalma Beach Resort to live up to its name.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.