[News Today] 1,100 children missing for over 20 yrs

[LEAD]

Yesterday was Missing Children's Day, dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of prevention and early search. In South Korea, the number of long-term missing children, those who have not returned home for over 20 years, has now surpassed 1,100. Measures like the fingerprint registration system are in place to prevent such cases. But participation remains low.



[REPORT]

This is the alleyway where 13-year-old Park Jeong-sun went missing 32 years ago when she was a sixth grader.



She went missing on the way to get a middle school admission notice at an elementary school just 400 meters away from her home.



Her family looked for her all across the country, distributing tens of thousands of leaflets, but failed to find her.



Her father, who now has become an old man in his seventies, still takes out a picture he had taken with her several times a day.



Park Chan-dae / Park Jeong-sun's Father

She used to massage my shoulders and legs with her small hands. She was so adorable when she thanked me for raising her. I truly miss her.



Like Jeong-sun, there are over 1,100 children nationwide who have been missing for more than 20 years.



Some children were returned to their families after many decades ever since DNA tests were introduced for missing children in 2004. But such cases are very rare.



Clues are harder to find as the cases grow cold and a shortage of police officers makes it difficult to keep the cases open.



Seo Ki-won / Head, Find a Missing Child Assn. of Korea

The total annual budget for missing children is under KRW 1 bn. There's not enough for awareness campaigns and related groups can’t function properly.



A fingerprint registration system for underage children was implemented to prevent children from going missing, but the registration rate remains in the 60% range.



Starting this year, the government has started drafting annual reports on missing children as well as additional measures.