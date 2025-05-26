News Today

[News Today] 1,100 children missing for over 20 yrs

입력 2025.05.26 (16:36) 수정 2025.05.26 (16:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Yesterday was Missing Children's Day, dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of prevention and early search. In South Korea, the number of long-term missing children, those who have not returned home for over 20 years, has now surpassed 1,100. Measures like the fingerprint registration system are in place to prevent such cases. But participation remains low.

[REPORT]
This is the alleyway where 13-year-old Park Jeong-sun went missing 32 years ago when she was a sixth grader.

She went missing on the way to get a middle school admission notice at an elementary school just 400 meters away from her home.

Her family looked for her all across the country, distributing tens of thousands of leaflets, but failed to find her.

Her father, who now has become an old man in his seventies, still takes out a picture he had taken with her several times a day.

Park Chan-dae / Park Jeong-sun's Father
She used to massage my shoulders and legs with her small hands. She was so adorable when she thanked me for raising her. I truly miss her.

Like Jeong-sun, there are over 1,100 children nationwide who have been missing for more than 20 years.

Some children were returned to their families after many decades ever since DNA tests were introduced for missing children in 2004. But such cases are very rare.

Clues are harder to find as the cases grow cold and a shortage of police officers makes it difficult to keep the cases open.

Seo Ki-won / Head, Find a Missing Child Assn. of Korea
The total annual budget for missing children is under KRW 1 bn. There's not enough for awareness campaigns and related groups can’t function properly.

A fingerprint registration system for underage children was implemented to prevent children from going missing, but the registration rate remains in the 60% range.

Starting this year, the government has started drafting annual reports on missing children as well as additional measures.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] 1,100 children missing for over 20 yrs
    • 입력 2025-05-26 16:36:36
    • 수정2025-05-26 16:40:52
    News Today

[LEAD]
Yesterday was Missing Children's Day, dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of prevention and early search. In South Korea, the number of long-term missing children, those who have not returned home for over 20 years, has now surpassed 1,100. Measures like the fingerprint registration system are in place to prevent such cases. But participation remains low.

[REPORT]
This is the alleyway where 13-year-old Park Jeong-sun went missing 32 years ago when she was a sixth grader.

She went missing on the way to get a middle school admission notice at an elementary school just 400 meters away from her home.

Her family looked for her all across the country, distributing tens of thousands of leaflets, but failed to find her.

Her father, who now has become an old man in his seventies, still takes out a picture he had taken with her several times a day.

Park Chan-dae / Park Jeong-sun's Father
She used to massage my shoulders and legs with her small hands. She was so adorable when she thanked me for raising her. I truly miss her.

Like Jeong-sun, there are over 1,100 children nationwide who have been missing for more than 20 years.

Some children were returned to their families after many decades ever since DNA tests were introduced for missing children in 2004. But such cases are very rare.

Clues are harder to find as the cases grow cold and a shortage of police officers makes it difficult to keep the cases open.

Seo Ki-won / Head, Find a Missing Child Assn. of Korea
The total annual budget for missing children is under KRW 1 bn. There's not enough for awareness campaigns and related groups can’t function properly.

A fingerprint registration system for underage children was implemented to prevent children from going missing, but the registration rate remains in the 60% range.

Starting this year, the government has started drafting annual reports on missing children as well as additional measures.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, 한덕수·이상민·최상목 재소환…“계엄 국무회의 CCTV와 기존 진술 달라”

경찰, 한덕수·이상민·최상목 재소환…“계엄 국무회의 CCTV와 기존 진술 달라”
이재명, 경기 동남부 집중 유세 …민주당, ‘비법조인 대법관’ 철회 지시

이재명, 경기 동남부 집중 유세 …민주당, ‘비법조인 대법관’ 철회 지시
김문수 “지방정부에 권한 이양” …이준석 “대선 완주할 것”

김문수 “지방정부에 권한 이양” …이준석 “대선 완주할 것”
[단독] 검찰, ‘장남 회사 부당지원 의혹’ 정도원삼표그룹 회장 자택 압수수색

[단독] 검찰, ‘장남 회사 부당지원 의혹’ 정도원삼표그룹 회장 자택 압수수색
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.