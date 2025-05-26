[News Today] RM wins 4 awards while in the military

BTS leader RM, currently serving in the military, has swept four awards at the UK's Shark Music Video Awards. We have the details.



RM, the leader of global K-pop band BTS who is currently serving in the military, has won four awards at the Shark Music Video Awards.



According to the Awards' website, RM won three accolades for his music video 'LOST!' the title track from his second solo album.



Best Music Video, Best Direction, and Best R&B/Soul Video.



In addition to these honors, he also won an award for his collaboration with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.



RM had worked on 'LOST!' before he enlisted. It was released in May 2024 while he was still serving in the military.



The music video was applauded for its imaginative depiction of an attempt to escape from a maze of thoughts.



It had also nabbed four awards in Direction and three other categories at the Ciclope Festival in Germany last year.