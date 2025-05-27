Lee Jun-seok still dismisses merge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With just three days left until the early voting for the 21st presidential election, the People Power Party is intensifying its efforts to achieve unification.



They are using all means of persuasion, proposals, and pressure towards candidate Lee Jun-seok.



However, candidate Lee Jun-seok dismissed the possibility to be 0%.



He stated that if they truly care about the country, candidate Kim Moon-soo should withdraw.



The first report is by reporter Kim Min-hyuk.



[Report]



There are only two days left until early voting, which is effectively the deadline for unification.



The People Power Party has launched a comprehensive campaign to persuade unification.



They publicly requested candidate Lee Jun-seok to set preconditions for unification, stating that if they are united in preventing 'Lee Jae-myung's rise to power', they are not on opposing sides.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "If our goals and missions are the same, I believe we are not on absolute opposing sides. We are sincerely ready to accept the policies of a reformist party for the 2030 generation."]



They repeatedly proposed a 100% open public opinion poll method and also expressed anticipation.



[Seo Ji-young/Head of the People Power Party Election Campaign Planning Team/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "Early voting starts right away (after the third debate). Until then, no one knows."]



They even tried to apply pressure, stating that even if he completes the race, the chances of winning are low, and that Lee Jun-seok's votes would be wasted.



[Kim Jae-won/Secretary to candidate Kim Moon-soo/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "Would he be willing to bear the responsibility for the current division of conservatives just to show some political presence by getting 10% of the votes?"]



Despite the dual strategy of persuasion and pressure, candidate Lee Jun-seok dismissed the possibility of unification as 0%.



He sent a text message to the 110,000 members of the Reformist Party stating, "I will complete the race," and emphasized that the only way to unify is for candidate Kim Moon-soo to withdraw.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reformist Party Presidential Candidate: "If they are saying these things because they are truly concerned about the country, it would be right to persuade candidate Kim Moon-soo to quickly withdraw."]



The Democratic Party is keeping a watchful eye, saying that there is still a possibility of last-minute unification.



[Yoon Yeo-jun/Chairman of the Democratic Party's Permanent General Election Committee: "A unification scheme without justification cannot have any content or vision, and it will collapse on its own and be shunned by the public."]



Supporters of candidate Lee Jun-seok are thinking of a third way, a new conservatism, and pointed out that even if unification occurs, 1 plus 1 will never equal 2.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



