News 9

Night of martial Law in court

[Anchor]

The fifth trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is accused of being the mastermind behind an insurrection, was held.

During today's (May 26) trial, a special forces officer who appeared as a witness testified that he heard from the commander that former President Yoon instructed to "break down the door with an axe if necessary."

Shin Hyun-wook reports.

[Report]

Lee Sang-hyun, the former commander of the 1st Airborne Brigade of the Special Warfare Command, who commanded troops in the National Assembly during the emergency martial law on December 3.

He appeared as a witness in the trial regarding former President Yoon's insurrection charges and detailed the circumstances under which military special forces were deployed to the National Assembly at that time.

During the prosecution's direct examination, former Brigadier General Lee testified that former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun said, "The President instructed to break down the door and drag out the members of the National Assembly," and then asked, "Can we cut off the electricity?"

He also mentioned that he heard the word "axe" from Commander Kwak, and when asked by the prosecution if it meant that former President Yoon instructed to break down the door with an axe, he replied, "That's how I remember it."

[Lee Sang-hyun/Former Commander of the 1st Airborne Brigade of the Special Warfare Command/Feb.: "I reported back, 'Are you saying the President gave such an instruction?' and (Commander Kwak) hesitated a bit and said, 'Yes'..."]

The recording of the phone call in which former Brigadier General Lee instructed his subordinates to "break down the door and drag out all the members of the National Assembly" was played in court.

Former Brigadier General Lee stated, "Seeing citizens crying out, 'We must protect democracy,' I thought, 'This is not a normal military operation,' and I felt that it was not a riot or provocation, but that we had done something wrong, so I withdrew the troops."

Former President Yoon did not respond to any questions from reporters this time either.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President: "(Did you not give the instruction to break down the door with an axe?) …."]

The next trial regarding former President Yoon's insurrection charges will be held on the 9th of next month, after the presidential election.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

