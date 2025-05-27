Record high overseas votes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are still 8 days left until the main voting, but the overseas voting has been completed.



The voter turnout for registered voters has been provisionally counted at 79.5%, marking the highest ever.



Reporter Oh Dae-sung has the details.



[Report]



The overseas voting conducted at 223 polling stations in 118 countries around the world has concluded.



To vote in the overseas voting, one must register in advance as a voter, and in this presidential election, out of over 258,000 registered voters, more than 205,000 participated in the voting.



The turnout was 79.5%, the highest in the history of presidential elections.



In the previous 20th presidential election, out of over 226,000 voters, more than 161,000 voted, resulting in a turnout of 71.6%.



In this presidential election, both the number of registered voters and the actual number of voters have increased.



[Kwon Ah-reum, Jin Ha-min, Jin Young-bin /May 20/ Beijing, China: "I hope my child can live happily in a good world, and we can express our opinions through voting...."]



[Kwon Mi-jeong, Kim Mi-kyung /May 20/ Paris, France: "I hope a great president will emerge so that we can feel secure even overseas...."]



The overseas ballots are sent to the relevant election commission after entering the country through diplomatic pouches, going through procedures such as confirming the number of overseas votes, and are counted on election day.



From today (May 26) until the 29th, on-site voting will take place.



Early voting will be conducted this Thursday and Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM at 3,568 early voting stations nationwide.



Due to accessibility issues, over 260 locations have changed from last year's general election, so it is necessary to check before voting.



This is KBS News Oh Dae-sung.



