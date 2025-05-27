DP and PPP trade blows

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party criticized candidate Kim Moon-soo for encouraging early voting, demanding he clarify his stance on allegations of election fraud.



They responded to attacks related to Geobuk Island by calling them distortions.



Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party promised to abolish early voting during his acceptance speech for the presidential nomination.



As he suddenly encourages participation in early voting, the Democratic Party pointed out that this might be for electoral purposes.



[Kim Byung-joo/Co-Chairman of Democratic Party Election Committee: "This contradicts his previous statements, and he is still claiming that the management of early voting is inadequate. What is his true intention?"]



They demanded a clear stance on allegations of election fraud, arguing that running for office while distrusting the electoral system is contradictory.



[Park Joo-min/Democratic Party Member/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "Isn't it the case that those who claimed election fraud have no choice but to tell people to vote if they want to win the election?"]



They also criticized candidate Kim for allegedly using a firefighting helicopter for personal purposes 162 times during his tenure as governor, calling it "imperial behavior."



[Kang Deuk-gu/Democratic Party Rapid Response Team Leader: "Can we really call it urgent government work when it involves the yacht competition opening ceremony, a meeting with foreign journalists, and the World Organic Conference?"]



In response to attacks blaming candidate Lee Jae-myung for the vacancy issues in Geobuk Island's commercial areas, they rebutted that it was "election-related negativity."



[Jo Jeong-sik/ Co-Chairman of Democratic Party Election Committee : "They are distorting the events from when Wave Park was attracted and turning them into the current vacancy issues near Geobuk Island, solely engaging in negative campaigning through distortion and deception."]



They warned that allegations related to Geobuk Island, which have been proven to be unfounded through audits by the Board of Audit and Inspection, should be taken seriously, stating that those making baseless allegations will face severe consequences.



KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



