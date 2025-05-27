PPP stages joint campaign rally

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party held his first on-site campaign today (May 26) together with former party leader Han Dong-hoon.



Candidate Kim and the People Power Party are focusing on candidate unification and rallying their support base as the election nears its end.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo focuses campaign efforts in the northern region of Seoul.



As Kim announces his pledges, including the construction of the GTX and the shortening of redevelopment periods, former party leader Han Dong-hoon joins him on stage.



This is the first time they have appeared together after campaigning separately.



Despite some jeers from the crowd, Han appealed for support for Candidate Kim, stating that they must prevent the incompetent and dangerous world of Lee Jae-myung.



[Han Dong-hoon/Former Representative of the People Power Party: "The centrist voters will ultimately determine the outcome. We need to make them vote for Kim Moon-soo..."]



Candidate Kim also emphasized the importance of teamwork by holding hands and vowed to win the presidential election.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "Please give a big round of applause to former leader Han Dong-hoon. We will definitely win."]



Earlier, Candidate Kim visited the southern Gyeonggi region.



He promised full support at the Samsung Semiconductor Pyeongtaek Campus, which he considers his greatest achievement during his time as governor of Gyeonggi Province.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "(This presidential election is) a contest between the real economy and the fake economy, the capable economy and the demagogic economy..."]



In front of the Pyeongtaek U.S. military base, he also emphasized the 'Korea-U.S. alliance'.



[Kim Moon-soo/Presidential Candidate of the People Power Party: "If the U.S. military were to withdraw, it would not only be a problem for Pyeongtaek, but also raise questions about whether peace in South Korea could be maintained."]



Candidate Kim stressed that, as seen in Pyeongtaek, where semiconductor factories and U.S. military bases coexist, the economy and security cannot be separated.



The People Power Party published Candidate Kim's pledge book today.



It contains nine policy tasks, including a three-year reduction in the presidential term, fostering future technologies, and a special law to promote reconstruction, along with 307 detailed pledges.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



