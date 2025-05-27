DP drops judiciary bill

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has taken a step back, stating that it will not pursue judicial-related legislation that has raised concerns in the legal community.



These are bills to increase the number of Supreme Court justices and allow non-legal professionals to serve as justices.



However, the People Power Party criticized this as a tactic to quell public outrage, claiming that if candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected, they will pursue it again.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.



[Report]



The Democratic Party's election committee has decided to withdraw bills that would increase the number of Supreme Court justices to 100 and allow non-legal professionals to be appointed as justices.



[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party Election Committee Head: "We want to make it clear that our party has no intention of pursuing bills that raise significant concerns..."]



It seems that concerns about the potential impact on moderate public sentiment played a role in this decision amid ongoing critical controversy.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung reiterated that he has neither proposed nor directed the withdrawal of the bills, stating that now is not the time for such discussions.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Since livelihood reform and measures for the people are the most urgent priorities, it is not the right time for this."]



The Democratic Party, however, has left the door open for discussions regarding a bill to increase the number of Supreme Court justices by 30, citing demands from within the judiciary.



The People Power Party acknowledged that the withdrawal of the bills was expected but criticized it as a tactic to appease public criticism.



They also stated that they would push for related legislation again if candidate Lee is elected.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Co-Head of People Power Party Election Committee: "They are saying they will withdraw to avoid criticism of attempting to control the judiciary, but (Lee Jae-myung) has changed his words more than once."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo sharply criticized the very idea of the bills as dictatorial.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I have studied communist dictatorship, and there has never been such a dictatorship. He must have self-reflection beyond President Yoon Suk Yeol."]



The People Power Party urged candidate Lee to directly apologize and fully withdraw the related bills, stating that the Democratic Party's legislative rush, including amendments to halt criminal trials after the presidential election, remains unchanged.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



