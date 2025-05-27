Lee Jae-myung's diplomacy, security

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (may 26), Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung presented diplomatic and security pledges, emphasizing national interests and the Korea-U.S. alliance, as he focused on expanding the centrist voting base.



He also listened to the concerns of university students regarding housing and employment.



This is reporter Lee Hee-yeon.



[Report]



Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited his political hometown, Gyeonggi Province.



He promised to change South Korea just as he transformed Seongnam and Gyeonggi Province.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I made Seongnam the number one city in the country, a city that even Suwon citizens want to move to, and Gyeonggi Province is now rated the best in the country...."]



He also announced his diplomatic and security pledges.



He stated that strengthening defense capabilities is key to security and proposed a plan to cultivate a smart military.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "We must be thoroughly prepared for provocations from North Korea while at the same time striving for de-escalation and denuclearization peace...."]



He emphasized the need to improve the military personnel system to ensure that the military is no longer used for political abuses.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I think it would be appropriate for the Minister of National Defense to be appointed from civilian ranks now."]



Candidate Lee stated that he would pursue practical diplomacy centered on national interests based on a strong Korea-U.S. alliance, and that upon taking office he would institutionalize a bipartisan diplomatic consultative body with representatives from both ruling and opposition parties.



He mentioned that a North-South Korea summit is currently difficult but expressed his intention to support the success of U.S.-North Korea dialogue.



He also visited university campuses.



He promised to improve the student loan system and to expand public dormitories using idle land.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It is really serious that students are worried about housing. The public role of schools, local governments, and the government is indeed necessary...."]



The Democratic Party decided to send most of its campaign committee personnel to regional areas starting today to encourage participation in early voting.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



