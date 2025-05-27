Lee Jun-seok criticizes major parties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party criticized the candidates of the two major parties through debates and interviews, emphasizing his commitment to completing the presidential race.



Candidate Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party promised to implement a four-day workweek through a labor policy agreement ceremony.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



From the start of the debate, candidate Lee Jun-seok reiterated his determination to complete the presidential race.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I will move forward without wavering. I believe our victory is the victory of hope for the future of South Korea."]



He criticized the candidates of the two major parties collectively over claims of election fraud.



He said the two candidates talked about election fraud allegations; candidate Kim Moon-soo with Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, and candidate Lee Jae-myung with broadcaster Kim Eo-jun.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "(The public) must be quite astonished. There are three people on the ballot who believed in election fraud."]



He also emphasized the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "President Roh Moo-hyun succeeded in the reform of giving more and receiving less. However, what the ruling and opposition parties have recently agreed upon is under the guise of giving more and receiving more..."]



Candidate Lee criticized that the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun is not the exclusive property of a specific party or individual, and that candidate Lee Jae-myung's bullet-shielding politics is far from the principled politics of the late President Roh.



Candidate Kwon Young-guk has been signing policy agreements with non-regular workers' organizations, promising to implement a four-day workweek.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "(The key to the four-day workweek is) how we can really reduce working hours in a practical way. Shouldn't we at least reach the ILO standards or the OECD average...?"]



Candidate Kwon also announced political reform pledges, including introducing a citizen initiative system that allows a certain number of citizens to propose legislation for deliberation in the National Assembly, and a runoff voting system.



This is KBS News reporter Hyun Ye-seul.



