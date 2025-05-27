News 9

PPP attacks Lee's view of economy

입력 2025.05.27 (00:36) 수정 2025.05.27 (00:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party is focusing on criticizing candidate Lee Jae-myung's economic views, including his remarks of coffee costing 120 won, hotel economy theory, and Geobuk Island.

They visited Geobuk Island, which candidate Lee had mentioned as an achievement, and met with local merchants. They also established a special committee to investigate the corruption allegations related to Geobuk Island.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.

[Report]

This is the commercial area near Geobuk Island Wave Park, which candidate Lee Jae-myung said he developed during his time as Gyeonggi Province governor.

Looking around the vacat commercial spaces, the People Power Party criticized that the candidate is only highlighting achievements while overlooking the suffering of merchants.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(Candidate Lee Jae-myung) should not be boasting about his achievements but should be preparing measures to restore the damages that citizens are experiencing in this reality."]

The people who purchased commercial spaces also expressed their grievances.

[Choi In-dong/Commercial Space Buyer: "If there hadn't been any promotion, who would believe that something is happening at Wave Park Daewon? They said it would be a national project led by the city..."]

The People Power Party pointed out that the 87% vacancy rate of Geobuk Island is a result of candidate Lee Jae-myung's irresponsible administration and fake economics.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung will turn South Korea into a huge Daejang-dong Republic. His politics lack reflection, responsibility, and truth."]

The PPP stated that they are considering financial support for the affected merchants and will form a special committee to investigate the truth behind the Geobuk Island project to clarify the allegations of misconduct.

[Shin Dong-wook/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "Looking at the Daejang-dong corruption, Baekhyeon-dong corruption, and the Seongnam FC issues, we believe there is a high possibility of inherent corruption related to the development of Geobuk Island."]

The People Power Party also plans to launch a 'real economic team' composed of former economic bureaucrats to detail candidate Kim's economic pledges and to focus on highlighting the fallacies of candidate Lee Jae-myung's economic policies.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP attacks Lee's view of economy
    • 입력 2025-05-27 00:36:04
    • 수정2025-05-27 00:53:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party is focusing on criticizing candidate Lee Jae-myung's economic views, including his remarks of coffee costing 120 won, hotel economy theory, and Geobuk Island.

They visited Geobuk Island, which candidate Lee had mentioned as an achievement, and met with local merchants. They also established a special committee to investigate the corruption allegations related to Geobuk Island.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.

[Report]

This is the commercial area near Geobuk Island Wave Park, which candidate Lee Jae-myung said he developed during his time as Gyeonggi Province governor.

Looking around the vacat commercial spaces, the People Power Party criticized that the candidate is only highlighting achievements while overlooking the suffering of merchants.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(Candidate Lee Jae-myung) should not be boasting about his achievements but should be preparing measures to restore the damages that citizens are experiencing in this reality."]

The people who purchased commercial spaces also expressed their grievances.

[Choi In-dong/Commercial Space Buyer: "If there hadn't been any promotion, who would believe that something is happening at Wave Park Daewon? They said it would be a national project led by the city..."]

The People Power Party pointed out that the 87% vacancy rate of Geobuk Island is a result of candidate Lee Jae-myung's irresponsible administration and fake economics.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung will turn South Korea into a huge Daejang-dong Republic. His politics lack reflection, responsibility, and truth."]

The PPP stated that they are considering financial support for the affected merchants and will form a special committee to investigate the truth behind the Geobuk Island project to clarify the allegations of misconduct.

[Shin Dong-wook/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "Looking at the Daejang-dong corruption, Baekhyeon-dong corruption, and the Seongnam FC issues, we believe there is a high possibility of inherent corruption related to the development of Geobuk Island."]

The People Power Party also plans to launch a 'real economic team' composed of former economic bureaucrats to detail candidate Kim's economic pledges and to focus on highlighting the fallacies of candidate Lee Jae-myung's economic policies.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

단일화 ‘전방위 설득’에도 이준석 “가능성 0%”…<br>민주 “명분 없는 꼼수”

단일화 ‘전방위 설득’에도 이준석 “가능성 0%”…민주 “명분 없는 꼼수”
민주당 “법조계 우려 법안 철회”…국민의힘 “비난 잠재우기용 꼼수”

민주당 “법조계 우려 법안 철회”…국민의힘 “비난 잠재우기용 꼼수”
경찰, 비화폰 서버 삭제 흔적 <br>확인…한덕수·최상목·이상민 재소환

경찰, 비화폰 서버 삭제 흔적 확인…한덕수·최상목·이상민 재소환
법정서 재생된 ‘계엄의 밤’…<br>“도끼로 문 부수라는 지시 들어”

법정서 재생된 ‘계엄의 밤’…“도끼로 문 부수라는 지시 들어”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.