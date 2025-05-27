PPP attacks Lee's view of economy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party is focusing on criticizing candidate Lee Jae-myung's economic views, including his remarks of coffee costing 120 won, hotel economy theory, and Geobuk Island.



They visited Geobuk Island, which candidate Lee had mentioned as an achievement, and met with local merchants. They also established a special committee to investigate the corruption allegations related to Geobuk Island.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.



[Report]



This is the commercial area near Geobuk Island Wave Park, which candidate Lee Jae-myung said he developed during his time as Gyeonggi Province governor.



Looking around the vacat commercial spaces, the People Power Party criticized that the candidate is only highlighting achievements while overlooking the suffering of merchants.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(Candidate Lee Jae-myung) should not be boasting about his achievements but should be preparing measures to restore the damages that citizens are experiencing in this reality."]



The people who purchased commercial spaces also expressed their grievances.



[Choi In-dong/Commercial Space Buyer: "If there hadn't been any promotion, who would believe that something is happening at Wave Park Daewon? They said it would be a national project led by the city..."]



The People Power Party pointed out that the 87% vacancy rate of Geobuk Island is a result of candidate Lee Jae-myung's irresponsible administration and fake economics.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung will turn South Korea into a huge Daejang-dong Republic. His politics lack reflection, responsibility, and truth."]



The PPP stated that they are considering financial support for the affected merchants and will form a special committee to investigate the truth behind the Geobuk Island project to clarify the allegations of misconduct.



[Shin Dong-wook/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "Looking at the Daejang-dong corruption, Baekhyeon-dong corruption, and the Seongnam FC issues, we believe there is a high possibility of inherent corruption related to the development of Geobuk Island."]



The People Power Party also plans to launch a 'real economic team' composed of former economic bureaucrats to detail candidate Kim's economic pledges and to focus on highlighting the fallacies of candidate Lee Jae-myung's economic policies.



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



