Candidates woo young voters

[Anchor]



Today (May 26), we will take a look at the presidential candidates' pledges for the youth.



To capture the youth vote, pledges related to asset formation and housing support have been proposed.



What are the reactions from the youth, and is there any feasibility? Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has investigated.



[Report]



Presidential candidates roll out youth-focused pledges



We asked young people what they think.



[Lee Geon-woo: "It's a good pledge, but there are already some parts being implemented now..."]



[Park Ji-young: "If I get married and have a child after three years, and then suddenly I'm told to leave, I think it would be overwhelming..."]



[Lee Jae-gang: "At least 100 million to 200 million won would be needed to buy a house or to use as necessary funds for starting a business..."]



[Lee Ye-rim: "If it's given to everyone, I think it's the same as giving 0 won, so I think it has no meaning."]



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung promised to help the youth accumulate wealth through government budgets and corporate contributions.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/May 6: "We need to create opportunities for skill development and also some opportunities for asset formation through the government."]



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo announced plans to provide housing support for three years each for marriage and childbirth under the '3·3·3 Youth Housing' initiative.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/May 19: "We will significantly reduce the financial burden so that young people who want to start a family do not give up on marriage."]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok pledged to offer low-interest loans of up to 50 million won to youth aged 19 to 34.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate/May 16: "I believe these measures will provide young people with good opportunities to challenge themselves with something new..."]



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk proposed a 'Youth Social Inheritance System' that would give 30 million won to all youth turning 20.



Most of these are economic support measures, so the funding is a key issue.



When KBS inquired about the required funding from each candidate's camp, they stated that between 700 billion won and 13 trillion won would be needed, and some responded that they could not estimate the costs.



Funding sources mentioned include utilizing current project budgets, government support, restructuring existing budgets, and tax increases.



[Kim Eun-kyung/KBS Pledge Verification Advisory Committee/Professor at Konkuk University: "It is somewhat ambiguous how they plan to secure and adjust the funding. All these aspects need to be guaranteed to ensure effectiveness..."]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung's pledge lacks details on the target audience and amount, while candidate Kim Moon-soo's pledge has been criticized for the promised supply quantity being unrealistic.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok's pledge raises concerns about increasing youth debt and defaults, while candidate Kwon Young-guk's pledge is seen as lacking feasibility.



Experts point out that to enhance the effectiveness of youth-focused pledges, a detailed roadmap for social consensus and legislation must be presented.



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



