News 9

[Exclusive] Raid on Sampyo Group leader

입력 2025.05.27 (01:31) 수정 2025.05.27 (01:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution, which is investigating allegations of preferential treatment for the second-generation head of the Sampyo Group, has conducted a search and seizure at the residence of Chairman Jeong Do-won.

The prosecution believes that unfair support was provided to a group affiliate where Chairman Jeong's son is the largest shareholder as part of the group's succession efforts.

This is a report by Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

The prosecution has conducted a surprise search and seizure at the residence of Jeong Do-won, the chairman of the Sampyo Group, and at Sampyo Industry, an affiliate of the group.

This is to confirm allegations that the Sampyo Group provided unfair support to the group affiliate where Chairman Jeong's son is the largest shareholder.

Sampyo Industry is accused of providing about 7.5 billion won in unfair profits from 2016 to 2019 by purchasing raw materials from the raw material company 'SP Nature' at prices higher than the market value.

The largest shareholder of SP Nature is none other than Jeong Do-won's eldest son, Vice Chairman Jeong Dae-hyun.

For this reason, the prosecution suspects that Sampyo Industry may have provided funds necessary for the group's succession to Vice Chairman Jeong through so-called 'preferential treatment'.

Previously, the prosecution received the case from the Fair Trade Commission with the statute of limitations approaching and first indicted former CEO Hong of Sampyo Industry for violating the Fair Trade Act, while continuing to investigate allegations of unfair support against company officials.

[Yoo Seong-wook/Director of Corporate Group Monitoring Bureau, Fair Trade Commission/Last August: "SP Nature, based on the increased financial power, participated in the capital increase of Sampyo and Sampyo Industry, expanding its shareholding, which effectively means an expansion of control over the entire group by the second-generation Jeong Dae-hyun."]

The prosecution reportedly conducted the search after tracing the accounts of the chairman's family and determining that Chairman Jeong is at the center of the allegations of unfair support.

The prosecution is expected to summon Chairman Jeong for questioning regarding the allegations of unfair support and attempts at succession as soon as the analysis of the seized items is completed.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Raid on Sampyo Group leader
    • 입력 2025-05-27 01:31:55
    • 수정2025-05-27 01:32:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution, which is investigating allegations of preferential treatment for the second-generation head of the Sampyo Group, has conducted a search and seizure at the residence of Chairman Jeong Do-won.

The prosecution believes that unfair support was provided to a group affiliate where Chairman Jeong's son is the largest shareholder as part of the group's succession efforts.

This is a report by Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

The prosecution has conducted a surprise search and seizure at the residence of Jeong Do-won, the chairman of the Sampyo Group, and at Sampyo Industry, an affiliate of the group.

This is to confirm allegations that the Sampyo Group provided unfair support to the group affiliate where Chairman Jeong's son is the largest shareholder.

Sampyo Industry is accused of providing about 7.5 billion won in unfair profits from 2016 to 2019 by purchasing raw materials from the raw material company 'SP Nature' at prices higher than the market value.

The largest shareholder of SP Nature is none other than Jeong Do-won's eldest son, Vice Chairman Jeong Dae-hyun.

For this reason, the prosecution suspects that Sampyo Industry may have provided funds necessary for the group's succession to Vice Chairman Jeong through so-called 'preferential treatment'.

Previously, the prosecution received the case from the Fair Trade Commission with the statute of limitations approaching and first indicted former CEO Hong of Sampyo Industry for violating the Fair Trade Act, while continuing to investigate allegations of unfair support against company officials.

[Yoo Seong-wook/Director of Corporate Group Monitoring Bureau, Fair Trade Commission/Last August: "SP Nature, based on the increased financial power, participated in the capital increase of Sampyo and Sampyo Industry, expanding its shareholding, which effectively means an expansion of control over the entire group by the second-generation Jeong Dae-hyun."]

The prosecution reportedly conducted the search after tracing the accounts of the chairman's family and determining that Chairman Jeong is at the center of the allegations of unfair support.

The prosecution is expected to summon Chairman Jeong for questioning regarding the allegations of unfair support and attempts at succession as soon as the analysis of the seized items is completed.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

단일화 ‘전방위 설득’에도 이준석 “가능성 0%”…<br>민주 “명분 없는 꼼수”

단일화 ‘전방위 설득’에도 이준석 “가능성 0%”…민주 “명분 없는 꼼수”
민주당 “법조계 우려 법안 철회”…국민의힘 “비난 잠재우기용 꼼수”

민주당 “법조계 우려 법안 철회”…국민의힘 “비난 잠재우기용 꼼수”
경찰, 비화폰 서버 삭제 흔적 <br>확인…한덕수·최상목·이상민 재소환

경찰, 비화폰 서버 삭제 흔적 확인…한덕수·최상목·이상민 재소환
법정서 재생된 ‘계엄의 밤’…<br>“도끼로 문 부수라는 지시 들어”

법정서 재생된 ‘계엄의 밤’…“도끼로 문 부수라는 지시 들어”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.