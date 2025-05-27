[Exclusive] Raid on Sampyo Group leader

동영상 고정 취소

The prosecution, which is investigating allegations of preferential treatment for the second-generation head of the Sampyo Group, has conducted a search and seizure at the residence of Chairman Jeong Do-won.



The prosecution believes that unfair support was provided to a group affiliate where Chairman Jeong's son is the largest shareholder as part of the group's succession efforts.



The prosecution has conducted a surprise search and seizure at the residence of Jeong Do-won, the chairman of the Sampyo Group, and at Sampyo Industry, an affiliate of the group.



This is to confirm allegations that the Sampyo Group provided unfair support to the group affiliate where Chairman Jeong's son is the largest shareholder.



Sampyo Industry is accused of providing about 7.5 billion won in unfair profits from 2016 to 2019 by purchasing raw materials from the raw material company 'SP Nature' at prices higher than the market value.



The largest shareholder of SP Nature is none other than Jeong Do-won's eldest son, Vice Chairman Jeong Dae-hyun.



For this reason, the prosecution suspects that Sampyo Industry may have provided funds necessary for the group's succession to Vice Chairman Jeong through so-called 'preferential treatment'.



Previously, the prosecution received the case from the Fair Trade Commission with the statute of limitations approaching and first indicted former CEO Hong of Sampyo Industry for violating the Fair Trade Act, while continuing to investigate allegations of unfair support against company officials.



[Yoo Seong-wook/Director of Corporate Group Monitoring Bureau, Fair Trade Commission/Last August: "SP Nature, based on the increased financial power, participated in the capital increase of Sampyo and Sampyo Industry, expanding its shareholding, which effectively means an expansion of control over the entire group by the second-generation Jeong Dae-hyun."]



The prosecution reportedly conducted the search after tracing the accounts of the chairman's family and determining that Chairman Jeong is at the center of the allegations of unfair support.



The prosecution is expected to summon Chairman Jeong for questioning regarding the allegations of unfair support and attempts at succession as soon as the analysis of the seized items is completed.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



