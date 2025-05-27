First humanoid robot boxing match

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The world's first fighting match featuring humanoid robots was held in China.



It was both impressive and somewhat clumsy.



Beijing correspondent Kim Min-jung reports.



[Report]



As the bell rings, two humanoid robots clash.



The audience gasps as one robot knocks the other down with a kick.



[“Oh!”]



The world's first humanoid boxing match.



Although the robots fought according to human commands, the match was quite intense with the robot athletes' movements resembling real joint actions.



[Sui Jiamin/Humanoid Fighting Competition Audience/CCTV Interview: “They can throw punches in succession, perform backhand strikes, side kicks, and knee kicks.”]



Getting caught in the ropes, they needed the referee's help to get out. They tripped over each other and kicked into the air, making their limitations evident.



When given instructions, they recognize the opponent's position in real-time to perform movements, but their ability to handle unexpected situations is still lacking.



[Humanoid Fighting Competition Commentators: “Since the surrounding environment is constantly changing, they are likely using sensors that operate in real-time to provide feedback.”]



Responding to rapidly changing situations is technically much more difficult than performing pre-programmed actions like a human.



If robots can learn to respond to unexpected situations in the future, their application range could be greatly expanded to emergency rescue sites and hazardous industrial environments.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



