Check landlord info to avoid fraud

[Anchor]



Starting tomorrow (May 27), it will be possible to check landlord information before signing a lease contract for a house.



This is expected to help prevent rental fraud.



Reporter Choi Ji-hyun will explain how to check the information.



[Report]



Mr. Han, who secured a rental house in a villa in Incheon.



He gathered 120 million won through credit loans and rental loans, but found out that the villa was seized after just seven months.



[Victim of rental fraud/voice altered: "I saw a new line under the registration certificate. That's when I learned that the seizure had come from the Gangseo District Tax Office."]



If he had known a little more about the landlord's information, he could have been cautious about the rental fraud.



However, until now, it was only possible to check the landlord's information after completing the lease contract and moving in, and even then, only with the landlord's consent.



Starting tomorrow, this will change.



Before signing a lease contract, if the intention to contract is confirmed through a certified real estate agent, the landlord's information can be checked in advance.



You can find out how many properties the landlord has that are covered by a rental deposit return guarantee, and whether they have failed to return the deposit in the last three years, etc.



By visiting a branch of the Korea Housing & Urban Guarantee Corporation with a confirmation letter from the real estate agent, you can receive the inquiry service.



From the 23rd of next month, non-face-to-face applications through the Safe Rental App will also be available.



The landlord information can be received within seven days after the application for inquiry goes through the verification process of the Korea Housing & Urban Guarantee Corporation.



However, to prevent abuse of information inquiries, the inquiries are limited to three times per month per applicant.



Landlords can be notified of the information provision via text message.



This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



