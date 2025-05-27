Judges to meet after election

동영상 고정 취소

A meeting of national judges' representatives was held today (May 26) to address the controversy triggered by the ruling in the election law case involving the Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.



However, without issuing a separate statement, it was decided that the meeting would be held after the election, due to concerns that it could affect the presidential election.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.



Eighteen judges representing courts nationwide gathered at the Judicial Research and Training Institute.



More than 70 judges participated via video conference.



This exceeded half of the total 126 representatives.



[Kim Ye-young/Chairperson of National Council of Judges Meeting: "We will now begin the second extraordinary meeting of the 2025 National Council of Judges Meeting."]



In the closed session, discussions were held on the absolute guarantee of judicial independence and concerns surrounding judicial trust, along with five additional agenda items added to the existing two.



These included statements such as "We deeply regret the unprecedented procedural actions taken by the Supreme Court, which raise doubts about procedural legitimacy," and "The proceedings regarding the impeachment of judges infringe upon judicial independence."



Concerns were raised that the Supreme Court's ruling on candidate Lee Jae-myung affected trust in the judiciary, and that holding individual judges excessively accountable for specific rulings could undermine judicial independence.



However, the judges' representatives concluded the meeting after about two hours without issuing a separate statement, deciding to reconvene online after the presidential election.



A representative of the meeting explained, "There were concerns that the decisions of the meeting could influence next week's presidential election."



However, it remains uncertain whether a statement will be issued even after the meeting is held post-election.



One judge stated, "There is reluctance to discuss other rulings," while another judge warned, "Even after the election, the judges' statement could lead to another political interpretation."



KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



