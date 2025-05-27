Tariff impact on Samsung

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump has announced that he will impose a 25% tariff on smartphones.



This seems to be a warning directed at Apple, which manufactures iPhones outside the U.S., but there are concerns that our Samsung Electronics will suffer even more.



Reporter Hanuri has the story.



[Report]



The reason President Trump brought up the '25% smartphone tariff' is that Apple is trying to shift its iPhone production base to India instead of moving it to the U.S. as Trump demanded.



However, the fallout has spread beyond that.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/May 23: "It would be more. It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product. Otherwise it wouldn't be fair."]



If this becomes a reality, both the iPhone and Galaxy, which are almost 100% produced overseas, will be subject to the same tariffs.



Since the conditions are the same, can we be sure it will be okay? It's hard to say.



The top smartphone market share in the U.S. belongs to the 'American company' Apple iPhone, which has high consumer loyalty.



This means that consumers are willing to buy it even if it becomes more expensive.



On the other hand, the Galaxy has a relatively high proportion of mid-range and low-cost models in the U.S. market.



If it becomes more expensive, consumers may switch to cheaper Chinese alternatives.



It is also concerning that most Galaxy exports to the U.S. are produced in Vietnam.



If additional tariffs are imposed on smartphones by country, a Galaxy made in Vietnam would face a whopping 71% tariff when entering the U.S.



This is much higher than that of the iPhone made in India.



Apple is likely to communicate behind the scenes with the White House again to secure favorable policies compared to other smartphone companies like Samsung.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Apr. 15: "I am a very flexible person. I speak to Tim Cook. I help Tim Cook."]



In response to the unexpected tariff announcement, Samsung Electronics is reportedly set to discuss countermeasures at a regular meeting the day after tomorrow (May 28).



This is KBS News, Hanuri.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!