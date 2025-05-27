[Exclusive] Chinese spy targeted USFK secrets

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We recently reported on a Chinese military spy organization that approached active-duty soldiers to extract military secrets.



Further investigation revealed that the soldier involved was of Chinese descent, and the organization specifically targeted secrets related to the U.S. military stationed in South Korea.



Reporter Yoon Jin has the exclusive report.



[Report]



An active-duty Army sergeant, identified as A, was arrested and indicted last month on charges of leaking military secrets to China.



The organization that recruited Sergeant A was a covert team from the Chinese military's Military Intelligence Bureau in Tianjin.



Since August of last year, Sergeant A accessed the defense network from his unit and leaked information about the names and locations of U.S. military bases in South Korea, as well as target locations that could be enemy's precision strike targets in case of an emergency.



These were military secrets prepared by the U.S. military and shared with the South Korean military.



He also leaked the affiliation, rank, name, and contact information of personnel responsible for joint exercises between South Korea and the U.S., as well as details about security operations and commuting, which could be misused to identify vulnerable training times or potential targets for recruitment.



Additionally, he disclosed the locations of critical national facilities, detailed information about weapons held, and friendly response plans, which, if obtained by the enemy, would require us to discard existing operational plans and create new ones.



Sergeant A is reported to have leaked military secrets a total of eight times until March of this year, receiving approximately 88,000 yuan (around 17 million won) in return via Alipay.



Sergeant A was born and raised in China and holds South Korean nationality; it has been revealed that his mother is Chinese and his maternal grandfather was a high-ranking official in the Chinese military in the past.



During his regular vacation last summer, he even traveled to China to meet with an operative directly.



[Kang Dae-sik/Member of the National Defense Committee/People Power Party: "Thorough personnel verification should be conducted for those subject to military service upon enlistment, and it is crucial to systematize verification procedures during PC access to prevent unauthorized access by others."]



The military is sharing the list of leaked secrets with the U.S. military and is expanding the investigation, believing that there may be more soldiers recruited by China.



This is KBS News, Yoon Jin reporting.



