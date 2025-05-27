Prosecutors summon Seoul mayor

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is embroiled in allegations of opinion polls cost proxy payment, was summoned by the prosecution yesterday (May 25) and underwent about 12 hours of questioning as a suspect.



The prosecution is expected to decide on whether to indict Mayor Oh soon, based on the investigation findings and his statements.



This is Gong Min-kyung reporting.



[Report]



The prosecution, which is investigating allegations of interference in nominations and opinion polls involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and Myung Tae-kyun, summoned Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon as a suspect.



The questioning lasted for about 12 hours from yesterday morning until night.



The prosecution suspects that during the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election, Mayor Oh received opinion polls from Mr. Myung and had the costs covered by his sponsor, Kim Han-jung.



Related to this, the prosecution conducted a search and seizure of Mayor Oh's office and residence in March.



[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor/March: "An unqualified illegal company has no right to conduct public or non-public opinion polls. Therefore, spending political funds on that itself is not valid."]



Mr. Myung claims to have met Mayor Oh at least seven times and designed favorable opinion polls at his request.



In contrast, Mayor Oh denies Mr. Myung's claims, stating that he cut off relations after meeting him twice and did not receive any results from the opinion polls.



The prosecution also summoned and questioned Kang Cheol-won, a close aide to Mayor Oh, and Kim Han-jung as suspects on the 24th.



Former Deputy Mayor Kang is suspected of acting as the mediator between Mayor Oh and Mr. Myung, and of being involved in connecting Mr. Myung with media outlets to conduct public opinion polls.



The prosecution is expected to decide on the indictment of Mayor Oh and others soon.



Regarding this summons investigation, Mayor Oh's side stated, "We hope that the falsehoods, exaggerations, and distortions will be corrected."



The prosecution plans to summon Mrs. Kim Keon-hee after the presidential election to investigate the allegations of interference in nominations.



This is KBS News Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!