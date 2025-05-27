Police find Yoon's call log deletion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police have confirmed that the records of former President Yoon's secure phone were remotely deleted three days after the emergency martial law was declared, and they have launched an investigation into evidence destruction.



The police also captured discrepancies in the statements of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, who were recorded on CCTV regarding the cabinet meeting related to the martial law, and summoned them again today (May 26).



Reporter Yoon Bom-yi has the details.



[Report]



Recently, the police secured and analyzed the server records of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others, and have detected suspicious points.



On December 6 of last year, three days after the declaration of emergency martial law, call records on former President Yoon's secure phone, with former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Hong Jang-won and former Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, were remotely deleted.



Moreover, December 6 was the day when former Deputy Director Hong appeared in the National Assembly and revealed that "President Yoon instructed to arrest all politicians during this opportunity," leading to his dismissal.



[Hong Jang-won/Former Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service/Feb. 4: "(Do you still stand by your statement that you received direct instructions from the President to operate the arrest team?) Yes, I stand by it."]



The police stated that they have not yet identified the person who deleted the records or ordered the deletion, but they consider this act to be evidence destruction and have begun an investigation.



Meanwhile, the police have also detected new suspicions while analyzing the CCTV footage from the reception room and hallway of the Yongsan Presidential Office, where the cabinet meeting was held on the day of the emergency martial law declaration.



The footage contained circumstances that contradicted the previous statements made by the cabinet members to the police.



As a result, the police have summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, and former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min as suspects for further investigation.



They also questioned former Minister Lee regarding allegations of instructing media outlets to cut off power and water.



The police have restored the secure phone server records from March of last year and also confirmed that CCTV footage from the presidential safe house remains, and they are negotiating with the security office for additional submissions.



As such evidence, like the secure phone server records and CCTV footage, continues to be uncovered, the police investigation related to the charges of insurrection is gaining momentum.



This is KBS News, Yoon Bom-yi.



