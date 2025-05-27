News 9

Police find Yoon's call log deletion

입력 2025.05.27 (01:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police have confirmed that the records of former President Yoon's secure phone were remotely deleted three days after the emergency martial law was declared, and they have launched an investigation into evidence destruction.

The police also captured discrepancies in the statements of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, who were recorded on CCTV regarding the cabinet meeting related to the martial law, and summoned them again today (May 26).

Reporter Yoon Bom-yi has the details.

[Report]

Recently, the police secured and analyzed the server records of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others, and have detected suspicious points.

On December 6 of last year, three days after the declaration of emergency martial law, call records on former President Yoon's secure phone, with former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Hong Jang-won and former Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, were remotely deleted.

Moreover, December 6 was the day when former Deputy Director Hong appeared in the National Assembly and revealed that "President Yoon instructed to arrest all politicians during this opportunity," leading to his dismissal.

[Hong Jang-won/Former Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service/Feb. 4: "(Do you still stand by your statement that you received direct instructions from the President to operate the arrest team?) Yes, I stand by it."]

The police stated that they have not yet identified the person who deleted the records or ordered the deletion, but they consider this act to be evidence destruction and have begun an investigation.

Meanwhile, the police have also detected new suspicions while analyzing the CCTV footage from the reception room and hallway of the Yongsan Presidential Office, where the cabinet meeting was held on the day of the emergency martial law declaration.

The footage contained circumstances that contradicted the previous statements made by the cabinet members to the police.

As a result, the police have summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, and former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min as suspects for further investigation.

They also questioned former Minister Lee regarding allegations of instructing media outlets to cut off power and water.

The police have restored the secure phone server records from March of last year and also confirmed that CCTV footage from the presidential safe house remains, and they are negotiating with the security office for additional submissions.

As such evidence, like the secure phone server records and CCTV footage, continues to be uncovered, the police investigation related to the charges of insurrection is gaining momentum.

This is KBS News, Yoon Bom-yi.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police find Yoon's call log deletion
    • 입력 2025-05-27 01:31:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police have confirmed that the records of former President Yoon's secure phone were remotely deleted three days after the emergency martial law was declared, and they have launched an investigation into evidence destruction.

The police also captured discrepancies in the statements of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, who were recorded on CCTV regarding the cabinet meeting related to the martial law, and summoned them again today (May 26).

Reporter Yoon Bom-yi has the details.

[Report]

Recently, the police secured and analyzed the server records of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others, and have detected suspicious points.

On December 6 of last year, three days after the declaration of emergency martial law, call records on former President Yoon's secure phone, with former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Hong Jang-won and former Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, were remotely deleted.

Moreover, December 6 was the day when former Deputy Director Hong appeared in the National Assembly and revealed that "President Yoon instructed to arrest all politicians during this opportunity," leading to his dismissal.

[Hong Jang-won/Former Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service/Feb. 4: "(Do you still stand by your statement that you received direct instructions from the President to operate the arrest team?) Yes, I stand by it."]

The police stated that they have not yet identified the person who deleted the records or ordered the deletion, but they consider this act to be evidence destruction and have begun an investigation.

Meanwhile, the police have also detected new suspicions while analyzing the CCTV footage from the reception room and hallway of the Yongsan Presidential Office, where the cabinet meeting was held on the day of the emergency martial law declaration.

The footage contained circumstances that contradicted the previous statements made by the cabinet members to the police.

As a result, the police have summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, and former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min as suspects for further investigation.

They also questioned former Minister Lee regarding allegations of instructing media outlets to cut off power and water.

The police have restored the secure phone server records from March of last year and also confirmed that CCTV footage from the presidential safe house remains, and they are negotiating with the security office for additional submissions.

As such evidence, like the secure phone server records and CCTV footage, continues to be uncovered, the police investigation related to the charges of insurrection is gaining momentum.

This is KBS News, Yoon Bom-yi.
윤봄이
윤봄이 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

단일화 ‘전방위 설득’에도 이준석 “가능성 0%”…<br>민주 “명분 없는 꼼수”

단일화 ‘전방위 설득’에도 이준석 “가능성 0%”…민주 “명분 없는 꼼수”
민주당 “법조계 우려 법안 철회”…국민의힘 “비난 잠재우기용 꼼수”

민주당 “법조계 우려 법안 철회”…국민의힘 “비난 잠재우기용 꼼수”
경찰, 비화폰 서버 삭제 흔적 <br>확인…한덕수·최상목·이상민 재소환

경찰, 비화폰 서버 삭제 흔적 확인…한덕수·최상목·이상민 재소환
법정서 재생된 ‘계엄의 밤’…<br>“도끼로 문 부수라는 지시 들어”

법정서 재생된 ‘계엄의 밤’…“도끼로 문 부수라는 지시 들어”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.