Nationwide bus strike on 28th

The 'semi-public operation system,' which is the foundation of Seoul's city bus service, is currently facing turmoil due to labor-management conflicts.



The semi-public operation system was first introduced in Seoul in 2004, and now most metropolitan governments are implementing it, including Busan and Daegu.



In this system, local governments decide on bus routes and fares, and compensate bus companies for their losses.



From the people's perspective, the system has the advantage of maintaining so-called unprofitable routes and suppressing excessive fare increases.



On the other hand, a downside is that excessive financial input could lead to mismanagement of bus companies.



In the past four years, the budget allocated to Seoul's city bus companies has reached 2.5 trillion won.



In such a situation, the Seoul city bus union has resolved to go on a general strike on the 28th, calling for improvements to the semi-public operation system that has been in place for over 20 years.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.



[Report]



Seoul city bus union members gathered on the asphalt road.



They expressed their determination to proceed with the planned general strike on the 28th, stating that management has effectively refused collective bargaining.



["We condemn Seoul City! We demand wage increases! Fight!"]



During several rounds of behind-the-scenes negotiations between the labor union and management, there were significant disagreements regarding the application scope of ordinary wages changed by last year's Supreme Court ruling.



The union insists that since a separate lawsuit regarding ordinary wages is ongoing, discussions should only focus on the wage increase rate this time.



[Yoo Jae-ho/Deputy Secretary of Seoul City Bus Labor Union: "There are parts that need to be implemented according to the Supreme Court ruling, but it is very inappropriate to lower the standard wage..."]



Management is concerned that if they determine a wage increase rate, then lose in the future standard wage lawsuit, wages will be increased redundantly.



The Seoul City government is also in a difficult position.



If wages are increased, the management of bus companies will deteriorate, necessitating compensation from the local government budget under the semi-public operation system.



Seoul City is jointly responding to the shockwave of standard wage expansion with other local governments implementing the same semi-public operation system.



[Han Dae-gwang/Executive Director of Seoul City Bus Transportation Association: "(If standard wages are expanded) it would lead to demands for wage increases of over 20%. Then where does that burden go? When a deficit occurs, it is the structure where Seoul City supports the finances."]



This strike is scheduled to begin nationwide with the first buses on the 28th.



Seoul City has requested adjustments to school and public institution commuting times, stating that the strike could continue for more than three days.



KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



