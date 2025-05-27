Airstrike nullifies prisoner swap

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Russia has launched the largest airstrike against Ukraine.



This comes as the two countries exchanged prisoners of war.



U.S. President Trump has also criticized President Putin, mentioning the possibility of sanctions.



This is Song Young-seok reporting from Berlin.



[Report]



Drones and missiles are flying relentlessly in the night sky over Ukraine.



On the night of the 24th local time, 300 Russian drones and 70 missiles struck over 30 cities in Ukraine.



This is the largest scale since the start of the war.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Russia fills each day with fear and murder, dragging the war on."]



Ukraine also attacked Russian border areas with drones.



This back-and-forth makes the recent exchange of a thousand prisoners over the weekend, mentioned as a 'trust-building' measure, seem meaningless.



Russia claimed that this attack was a 'retaliatory strike against military facilities and targets,' shifting the blame onto Ukraine.



However, President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the attack, even mentioning potential sanctions against Russia.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I'm not happy with what Putin's doing. He's killing a lot of people, and I don't know what the hell happened to Putin."]



He criticized on social media that 'Putin has gone absolutely crazy,' warning that if the war does not end, it will lead to Russia's downfall.



Meanwhile, President Zelensky criticized both sides, urging them to 'watch their words.'



Europe has called for additional sanctions against Russia, urging the U.S. to join in.



President Trump has mentioned sanctions against Russia several times before, but has not actually implemented them.



This is Song Young-seok from KBS News in Berlin.



