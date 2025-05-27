News 9

Jeon Jin-woo joins national team

입력 2025.05.27 (02:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After changing his name, Jeon Jin-woo, who is currently leading the K League 1 in scoring, has been selected for the national team for the first time in his life as they prepare for the third round of World Cup qualifiers in June.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Jeon Jin-woo, the top scorer in the K League with 10 goals, has caught the attention of coach Hong Myung-bo with his extraordinary performance.

Coach Hong expressed his expectations for Jeon, stating that he is currently the player in the best condition and fits perfectly into the national team's tactics.

[Hong Myung-bo: "Since playing with the national team is quite similar, I have high expectations that he will perform well without any issues."]

Jeon Jin-woo, who has blossomed after eight years since his debut, said it still feels like a dream and is determined to give his all to secure a spot in the finals.

[Jeon Jin-woo/Jeonbuk Hyundai: "I think I've seen my name a few times. It was an unbelievable moment, and I want to show that I can fight by giving everything."]

Son Heung-min, who is recovering from a foot injury after winning the Europa League, will also join the team as captain for the upcoming matches against Iraq and Kuwait.

Key defender Kim Min-jae has been excluded again due to the lingering effects of an ankle injury that has persisted since the end of the season, following his absence in March.

If they draw against Iraq on the 6th of next month, they will qualify for the World Cup finals for the 11th consecutive time, but Coach Hong emphasized the importance of being a united team.

[Hong Myung-bo: "I believe the mindset when being selected as a national team player is important. While some players may be desperate to be on the national team, there are others who may not feel the same way. I think it’s more important to become a team."]

The national team is scheduled to gather at Incheon Airport on the 2nd of next month and will depart for Iraq on a chartered flight.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeon Jin-woo joins national team
    • 입력 2025-05-27 02:47:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

After changing his name, Jeon Jin-woo, who is currently leading the K League 1 in scoring, has been selected for the national team for the first time in his life as they prepare for the third round of World Cup qualifiers in June.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Jeon Jin-woo, the top scorer in the K League with 10 goals, has caught the attention of coach Hong Myung-bo with his extraordinary performance.

Coach Hong expressed his expectations for Jeon, stating that he is currently the player in the best condition and fits perfectly into the national team's tactics.

[Hong Myung-bo: "Since playing with the national team is quite similar, I have high expectations that he will perform well without any issues."]

Jeon Jin-woo, who has blossomed after eight years since his debut, said it still feels like a dream and is determined to give his all to secure a spot in the finals.

[Jeon Jin-woo/Jeonbuk Hyundai: "I think I've seen my name a few times. It was an unbelievable moment, and I want to show that I can fight by giving everything."]

Son Heung-min, who is recovering from a foot injury after winning the Europa League, will also join the team as captain for the upcoming matches against Iraq and Kuwait.

Key defender Kim Min-jae has been excluded again due to the lingering effects of an ankle injury that has persisted since the end of the season, following his absence in March.

If they draw against Iraq on the 6th of next month, they will qualify for the World Cup finals for the 11th consecutive time, but Coach Hong emphasized the importance of being a united team.

[Hong Myung-bo: "I believe the mindset when being selected as a national team player is important. While some players may be desperate to be on the national team, there are others who may not feel the same way. I think it’s more important to become a team."]

The national team is scheduled to gather at Incheon Airport on the 2nd of next month and will depart for Iraq on a chartered flight.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

단일화 ‘전방위 설득’에도 이준석 “가능성 0%”…<br>민주 “명분 없는 꼼수”

단일화 ‘전방위 설득’에도 이준석 “가능성 0%”…민주 “명분 없는 꼼수”
민주당 “법조계 우려 법안 철회”…국민의힘 “비난 잠재우기용 꼼수”

민주당 “법조계 우려 법안 철회”…국민의힘 “비난 잠재우기용 꼼수”
경찰, 비화폰 서버 삭제 흔적 <br>확인…한덕수·최상목·이상민 재소환

경찰, 비화폰 서버 삭제 흔적 확인…한덕수·최상목·이상민 재소환
법정서 재생된 ‘계엄의 밤’…<br>“도끼로 문 부수라는 지시 들어”

법정서 재생된 ‘계엄의 밤’…“도끼로 문 부수라는 지시 들어”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.