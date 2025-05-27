Jeon Jin-woo joins national team

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After changing his name, Jeon Jin-woo, who is currently leading the K League 1 in scoring, has been selected for the national team for the first time in his life as they prepare for the third round of World Cup qualifiers in June.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Jeon Jin-woo, the top scorer in the K League with 10 goals, has caught the attention of coach Hong Myung-bo with his extraordinary performance.



Coach Hong expressed his expectations for Jeon, stating that he is currently the player in the best condition and fits perfectly into the national team's tactics.



[Hong Myung-bo: "Since playing with the national team is quite similar, I have high expectations that he will perform well without any issues."]



Jeon Jin-woo, who has blossomed after eight years since his debut, said it still feels like a dream and is determined to give his all to secure a spot in the finals.



[Jeon Jin-woo/Jeonbuk Hyundai: "I think I've seen my name a few times. It was an unbelievable moment, and I want to show that I can fight by giving everything."]



Son Heung-min, who is recovering from a foot injury after winning the Europa League, will also join the team as captain for the upcoming matches against Iraq and Kuwait.



Key defender Kim Min-jae has been excluded again due to the lingering effects of an ankle injury that has persisted since the end of the season, following his absence in March.



If they draw against Iraq on the 6th of next month, they will qualify for the World Cup finals for the 11th consecutive time, but Coach Hong emphasized the importance of being a united team.



[Hong Myung-bo: "I believe the mindset when being selected as a national team player is important. While some players may be desperate to be on the national team, there are others who may not feel the same way. I think it’s more important to become a team."]



The national team is scheduled to gather at Incheon Airport on the 2nd of next month and will depart for Iraq on a chartered flight.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!