Jump in election poster vandalism

[Anchor]



For this presidential election, there has been a significant increase in cases of candidate posters and banners being damaged.



The number of crackdowns has already more than doubled compared to the last election.



As this act infringes on the voters' right to know, legal penalties are also severe.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



A man walking down the street during the day stands in front of a candidate's poster for a long time.



Ignoring the gazes of those around him, he begins to scribble on the candidate's banner.



A similar incident occurred in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.



[Cho Gang-yeon/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "Holes were torn into places like the eyes. It seemed like it was scratched with something sharp."]



There are over 82,000 election posters put up nationwide.



They show the candidate's photo, party ballot number, name, and career.



The purpose is to provide basic information about the candidates to ensure voters' right to know.



However, incidents of vandalism of presidential candidate posters and banners have significantly increased during this presidential election campaign.



The number of people arrested by the police has reached 690, which is already more than double compared to previous elections.



[Lee Yoon-ho/Professor, Department of Police Administration, Dongguk University: "Political or ideological conflicts have intensified, so even a small trigger can escalate into violent acts, reaching a dangerous level."]



The Public Official Election Act stipulates that anyone who damages election posters or banners without justifiable reasons can be punished, facing up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 4 million won.



This applies not only to tearing them significantly but also to scratching or scribbling with a pen, and minors can also be punished.



Additionally, even if the banner is attached to a building owned by the individual, it cannot be removed arbitrarily as there is an obligation to cooperate.



The government has announced a strict response policy, stating that it will apply the principle of arrest and investigation for repeated acts of vandalism.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



