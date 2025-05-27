Jo Sumi honored by France

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Korea's renowed soprano, Jo Sumi, has received France's highest cultural honor.



She is the second recipient after conductor Chung Myung-whun.



She was recognized for her outstanding artistic activities, including hosting an international competition named after herself in France.



This is reporter Ahn Da-young from Paris.



[Report]



On a stage wishing for peace, Jo Sumi's singing fills the concert hall in Paris.



Meeting audiences at various historic opera performances in France and singing for peace, Jo has built a long-standing artistic relationship with France.



The French government awarded Jo the Order of Arts and Letters, 'Commandeur'.



This is the highest grade of honor given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the cultural sector or to French culture.



She is the second Korean to receive this honor, following conductor Chung Myung-whun in 2011.



[Jo Sumi/Soprano: "I did think that 'someday I would receive a medal in France.' But I am really happy that they have given me such an important award so surprisingly..."]



Since last year, Jo has also started the 'Jo Sumi International Vocal Competition' at a historic castle in France.



Over 500 applicants from around the world applied for the first international competition named after a Korean musician.



Jo has been praised for opening a new horizon for the competition by accompanying the finalists on a six-day journey.



[Jo Sumi/Soprano: "No matter what language they speak, if someone has talent and can make the world beautiful with that talent, I have often thought that France is definitely a country that gives opportunities."]



As she marks the 40th anniversary of her international debut next year, Jo expressed her desire to convey messages about women and the environment through her singing.



This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.



