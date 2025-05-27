News 9

Laborious “twilight parenting”

[Anchor]

We will begin our series of reports on the super-aged society today (May 26).

Today, we will look at the issue of what's called "twilight parenting," which refers to grandparenting in old age.

Caring for grandchildren is certainly a joyful task, but it can also be hard labor for grandparents.

Instead of continuing to burden the elderly and expecting their sacrifices, it is time to seek alternatives.

Reporter Kim Woo-jun has the story.

[Report]

71-year-old Hong Seong-cheol visits the daycare center at this time every day.

[“(Grandpa, I'm back~) Did you have a good time?”]

Although his grandson is precious, taking care of a three-year-old is strenuous work.

[“(This way is good.) Is this way good? Let’s go this way. Let’s go on the good road. (This way~!)”]

However, for the sake of his working daughter and son-in-law, there is no other choice.

[Hong Seong-cheol/Seoul, Gwanak-gu: “I'm old, and him being a boy makes it very difficult. But what can I do? I have to take care of my grandchild.”]

It has become common for grandmothers to attend parent meetings at kindergartens, making grandparents' twilight parenting the new norm.

Among those who have someone else caring for children instead of the parents, one out of two cases is usually a grandparent.

In fact, the ratio exceeds half for children under two years old.

However, institutional support for these caregivers is still lacking.

Seven local governments, including Seoul, provide 'grandparent care allowances', but the selection criteria are strict, and the support period is only about one year.

[Sun Ye-seul/Working couple: “As children go to kindergarten and school, the (foster) time becomes shorter and shorter. So I think the (grandparent care allowance period) should be extended, which is disappointing.”]

In Japan, which has already entered a super-aged society before us, companies are implementing 'grandchild care leave'.

In Germany and the Czech Republic, cash support is provided to elderly caregivers for up to three years.

[Jung Jae-hoon/Professor, Seoul Women's University, Department of Social Welfare: “I think it is necessary to start discussions on establishing criteria for grandparent allowances as a national benefit provided by the central government.”]

In our country, twilight parenting is often taken for granted as a parental responsibility rather than labor, leading to conflicts within families.

This is KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.

