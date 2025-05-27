Banggucheon may join UNESCO

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The petroglyphs of Banggucheon in Ulsan are expected to become South Korea's seventeenth UNESCO World Heritage site.



The advisory review body recommended the inscription, stating that it is a masterpiece created by prehistoric people.



The final confirmation will take place in July.



Reporter Noh Tae-young has the details.



[Report]



Next to the winding river, a 10-meter-wide rock rises like a folding screen.



From wild boars and tigers to agriculture and communal living, the lives of prehistoric people on the Korean Peninsula are vividly preserved here.



The drawings of whale hunting using harpoons, featuring various whales such as the long-finned pilot whale and sperm whale, are the oldest in the world.



Along with this site, the Cheonjeonri inscriptions and petroglyphs from the Three Kingdoms period have effectively been inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage sites.



The UNESCO advisory review body has made the recommendation for inscription.



It has been evaluated as a unique evidence of the cultural development of the Korean Peninsula's people and a masterpiece that showcases the creativity of prehistoric individuals.



[Song In-hun/Director of World Heritage Policy, Korea Heritage Service: "Through the ancient petroglyphs, the outstanding universal value has been recognized by the World Heritage Center and UNESCO as unique evidence...."]



The final inscription will be decided at the World Heritage Committee meeting in Paris, France, this July.



If the inscription is confirmed, South Korea will become a country with 17 World Heritage sites.



This is KBS News, Noh Tae-young.



