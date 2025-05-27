Checked swing controversy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The controversy over the checked swing judgment in professional baseball continues this season, leading to increased calls for video review.



Could video review be a viable alternative?



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



With two runs behind, Lotte Giants had a chance with the bases loaded and two outs in the 9th inning, but Go Seung-min hesitated and stopped his swing.



The third base umpire ruled it a swing!



[Commentary/May 23: "Go Seung-min looks perplexed, while Lotte insists that the bat did not go around."]



The game ended with Go Seung-min striking out, and in such crucial moments, the checked swing judgment becomes an even hotter topic.



[Commentary/Apr. 22: "Shall we take a look? Ah, this is definitely something to be disappointed about."]



Since the introduction of ABS, complaints about ball judgments have disappeared, but checked swings still rely entirely on the umpires, and the controversy continues.



However, this season's Futures League is different.



There is a camera placed on the left and right sides of the batter's box, specifically for checked swing reviews.



All at-bats are recorded in the review room, and when a request comes in, the corresponding video is sent to the monitors in the stadium for umpires to make precise judgments.



["Did it go around? Right?"]



So far, there have been 79 review results, with the original call being overturned 28 times, resulting in a reversal rate of over 35%.



[Park Joo-chan/NC: "(I think) it went around, but there are times when it didn't, so I think it's definitely fair and that's good."]



The checked swing review currently implemented in the Futures League allows umpires to make judgments directly through monitors on-site, but if it is officially introduced to the first team stage, the reviews will be conducted at the video review center.



[Oh Hoon-kyu/KBO Umpire Committee: "We carry a significant burden regarding checked swings. If reviews are implemented, I believe the burden will be considerably reduced in the first team as well."]



The KBO plans to actively consider implementing video review for checked swings at the first team next season after securing sufficient data from the Futures League.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



