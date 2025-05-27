Happy ending for Son Heung-min

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min has wrapped up a tumultuous season with Tottenham after the final match of the Premier League.



Although the league results fell short of expectations, Son was able to finish the season with a big smile thanks to the Europa League victory.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Dressed in a black jacket, Son Heung-min waved as cheers erupted from the Tottenham fans.



Son played in the Europa League final, but was completely absent from the final Premier League match roster due to the effects of a foot injury.



While Son watched, Tottenham suffered a 4-1 comeback loss to Brighton, ultimately receiving the worst league performance with a 17th place finish.



Son scored a total of 11 goals this season, but he failed to achieve double-digit goals in the Premier League for the ninth consecutive season.



Nevertheless, thanks to the Europa League victory, both Son and Tottenham were able to end the season in a festive atmosphere.



Welcomed by the legends of Tottenham, Son entered with the trophy in hand, fitting of a captain.



He went around the stadium, responding to fans' cheers with a bright smile.



When he raised the trophy high during the awards ceremony, the Tottenham home ground was filled with a huge roar.



Son blew kisses to the fans, continuing the overwhelming joy of victory.



While everyone was enjoying the moment, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou expressed regret over the uncertainty of his future.



[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "You are asking the wrong person. I need a break, the players will have a break, and then hopefully we'll be back first day pre-season to get on with things."]



After a series of ups and downs, Son Heung-min, as the captain of Tottenham, has reached a happy ending.



He now vows to return as the captain of the national team and lead the way toward securing a spot in the World Cup finals for the 11th consecutive time.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



