Referee error thwarts Aston Villa

동영상 고정 취소

The English professional football club Aston Villa's challenge for next season's Champions League qualification has been thwarted due to a clear refereeing error.



In the 28th minute of the second half, Aston Villa's Rodgers strongly pressured Manchester United goalkeeper Vayundr, stole the ball, and successfully scored.



However, the referee declared the goal canceled, stating that Rodgers had kicked the ball after Vayundr had caught it.



The slow-motion replay clearly shows that the goalkeeper did not securely catch the ball, making it a clear refereeing error.



With the goal canceled, Aston Villa lost to Manchester United and fell to 6th place, missing out on next season's Champions League qualification.



Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy, sharing the joy of victory with their fans.



Salah, who simultaneously won the top scorer and top assist awards, was crowned by his teammates.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!