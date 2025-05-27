Shohei Ohtani returns from injury
입력 2025.05.27 (04:37)
LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong faced off against pitcher Ohtani, who participated in his first live pitching practice since his injury.
What was the result?
It had been a whopping 641 days since he faced a batter, but Ohtani was still Ohtani.
Perhaps happy to throw a strike out after a long time, he even performed an unusually intense celebration.
During Kim Hye-seong's ground ball hit, he also showed a motion as if he was fielding the ball and throwing it to first base.
However, Kim Hye-seong managed to hit a solid ball to the right in their second matchup.
Ohtani threw 22 pitches, reaching a maximum speed of 156 km/h, alleviating concerns about the aftereffects of his elbow surgery.
- 입력 2025-05-27 04:37:41
- 수정2025-05-27 04:37:54
