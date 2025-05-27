Shohei Ohtani returns from injury

동영상 고정 취소

LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong faced off against pitcher Ohtani, who participated in his first live pitching practice since his injury.



What was the result?



It had been a whopping 641 days since he faced a batter, but Ohtani was still Ohtani.



Perhaps happy to throw a strike out after a long time, he even performed an unusually intense celebration.



During Kim Hye-seong's ground ball hit, he also showed a motion as if he was fielding the ball and throwing it to first base.



However, Kim Hye-seong managed to hit a solid ball to the right in their second matchup.



Ohtani threw 22 pitches, reaching a maximum speed of 156 km/h, alleviating concerns about the aftereffects of his elbow surgery.



