[News Today] Record-high overseas voter turnout

입력 2025-05-27 15:46:11 수정 2025-05-27 15:47:04





With just one week left until the 21st presidential election, overseas voting has drawn to a close. This year's turnout among Korean nationals abroad reached a record-breaking 79.5 percent.



Overseas voting for the June 3rd presidential election has wrapped up after taking place at 223 polling stations in 118 countries across the world.



In order to cast their ballots, Korean nationals residing overseas have to register their electorship in advance.



During the latest overseas voting, some 205,000 out of about 258,000 registered expats went to the polls.



The voter turnout stood at 79.5 percent, the highest recorded in overseas voting held for presidential elections.



In the 20th presidential election in 2022, about 161,000 out of roughly 226,000 people on the electoral register cast their ballots, posting a turnout of 71.6 percent.



In the recent overseas voting for the 21st presidential election, both the numbers of registered electors and voters increased.



Kwon A-reum/ Beijing resident (May 20)

I cast my ballot to express my opinion, hoping that my children will live in a better world.



Kwon Mi-jeong, Kim Mi-kyung/ Paris residents (May 20)

We hope a good president is elected so those living abroad can feel relieved.



The paper ballots cast abroad is verified after being delivered to Korea in the government's diplomatic mail bags. They are then sent to regional offices of the National Election Commission and counted on election day.



Having begun on Monday, shipboard voting for the presidential election will run until Thursday.



Early voting will take place at 3,568 polling stations across the nation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Thursday and Friday.