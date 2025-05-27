News Today

[News Today] Campaign pledges on youth support

입력 2025.05.27 (15:46) 수정 2025.05.27 (15:47)

[LEAD]
To win over young voters, Presidential candidates have rolled out a range of promises, from helping them build assets to offering housing support. KBS looked into whether these pledges can realistically be delivered.

[REPORT]
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has vowed to help young people save money through the use of government budget and corporate contributions.

Lee Jae-myung / Democratic Party pres. candidate (May 6)
The government should create opportunities for young people to develop capabilities and build up assets.

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged to supply so-called '3·3·3 youth housing.' This involves financial assistance for housing expense for three years for those getting married and having children.

Kim Moon-soo / People Power Party pres. candidate (May 19)
I will drastically reduce the cost so that youths wanting to create families don't give up on marriage.

Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok promised to provide low interest loans of up to 50 million won, or over 36,000 dollars, to people aged 19 to 34.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party pres. candidate (May 16)
I believe these things create good opportunity for younger generations to take up a new challenge.

Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate Kwon Young-gook promised a social inheritance scheme for youths where 30 million won, or some 22,000 dollars, is given to all those who turn 20 years old.

Most of these pledges are economic support measures, therefore funding is key.

Kim Eun-gyung / KBS campaign pledge review advisory group
It's unclear where the funding will come from or how it’ll be adjusted. Clarity is key to ensure policy effectiveness.

According to experts, Lee Jae-myung's pledge omits the subject and amount of support, and for Kim Moon-soo's pledge, the promised volume of supply is excessive.

Lee Jun-seok's pledge carries the risk of increased debt and high delinquency for young people.

Pundits say Kwon's measure is not realistic.

Experts note that to make youth-related campaign pledges more effective, social consensus is necessary alongside a legislative roadmap presented in detail.

