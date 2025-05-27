[News Today] Former Cabinet members summoned again

Police have conducted hours-long interrogation of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok over the Cabinet meeting on martial law. They've also uncovered indications that part of former President Yoon's secret phone records was remotely deleted.



Riding in this black vehicle exiting a police station is former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



He's leaving the police station after more than ten hours of interrogation.



On the same day, former Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok were also summoned again as suspects to undergo long hours of interrogation.



The police had summoned them again because of discrepancies in their testimonies provided to the police and the National Assembly.



Police have recently obtained partial surveillance footage from the Presidential Security Service.



It shows the presidential office's reception room, where a Cabinet meeting was held on the day of martial law declaration, and the hallway of the president's office.



Prior to obtaining the footage, police had to rely on testimonies, but this time they were able to find out exactly what happened at the time.



Sources say police questioned Lee Sang-min about whether he indeed ordered power and water supply be cut off at a media company.



Until recently, Lee had denied receiving a note with the president's order to cut off power and water supply. He said he only saw a written note from afar at the president's office.



Police have also found that the secret phone records of former President Yoon, former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won and former head of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Kim Bong-sik were deleted remotely on Dec. 6, three days after the martial law declaration.



Police have yet to find out who deleted the phone records or ordered their deletion, and are investigating the case, viewing it as evidence destruction.