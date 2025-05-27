[News Today] Smartphone tariffs, worse for Samsung?

[LEAD]

U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited the tariff war by announcing a 25 percent tariff on smartphones. While seen as a warning to Apple over shifting iPhone production to India, concerns are rising that the impact could hit Samsung Galaxy even harder. Here's why.



[REPORT]

The reason why U.S. President Donald Trump threatened 25% tariffs on smartphones was because Apple intends to move its iPhone production base to India, instead of to America, as demanded by Trump.



Repercussions of Trump's latest tariff threat have also reached Korea.



Donald Trump / U.S. President (May 23)

It would be more. It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product, otherwise it wouldn't be fair.



If realized, a near 100% tariff will be imposed on both iPhones and Galaxy phones not made in the U.S.



The conditions may be the same, but it’s hard to say if the impact will be the same.



Apple, which is an American company, has the largest share in the U.S. smartphone market and is also known for consumer loyalty.



That means consumers are willing to buy the product even at a higher price.



Meanwhile, a large portion of Samsung Galaxy phones sold in the U.S. are mid to low end models.



If they get expensive, consumers may switch to cheaper Chinese phones.



Another concern is that most Galaxy phones exported to the U.S. are made in Vietnam.



If country specific reciprocal tariffs are additionally levied, Galaxy phones produced in Vietnam will face a 71% tariff when exported to the U.S.



That's a much higher rate than iPhones made in India.



Apple is again likely to hold closed door talks with the White House to induce policy measures that are more advantageous to them than other smartphone makers.



Donald Trump / U.S. President (Apr. 15)

I'm a very flexible person. I speak to Tim Cook. I helped Tim Cook recently.



Following the unexpected tariff announcement, Samsung Electronics is expected to discuss response measures during a regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday.