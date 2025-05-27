[News Today] Grandparents’ child-rearing lack support

In South Korea, it's quite common to see grandparents caring for their grandchildren so their working children can make a living. Despite this being demanding labor, systemic support remains minimal.



Every day, Hong Sung-chul, who is 71 years old, comes to this daycare center at this time of day.



"Hello, Grandpa."

" How was your day?"



He adores his grandson, but taking care of a three-year-old is quite laborious.



"I want to take that path."

"Let's go this way. It's better."

"I want to go that way."



But he has no other choice, as he wants to help his daughter and her husband, both of whom work full-time.



Hong Sung-chul / Seoul resident

It's very hard because I'm old, and also because he's a boy. I have no choice but to look after him.



Nearly 50% of grandparents take care of their grandchildren. Grandmothers even attend parents' meetings at kindergartens.



But systemic support for this demographic is insufficient.



Seon Ye-seul / Working mother

Children stay at kindergartens and schools for even shorter hours. I think grandparents need to receive subsidies for looking after their grandchildren longer.



In Germany and the Czech Republic, the elderly population who look after their grandchildren receive cash subsidies for up to three years.



Prof. Jung Jae-hoon / Seoul Women's University

There should be criteria for subsidies provided to grandparents by the central government or at least discussions of this issue should begin.



In Korea, taking care of one's grandchildren is viewed not as labor but as parents' intrinsic responsibility, and in many notable cases, this results in conflicts among family members.