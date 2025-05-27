News Today

[News Today] Grandparents’ child-rearing lack support

입력 2025.05.27 (15:48) 수정 2025.05.27 (15:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In South Korea, it's quite common to see grandparents caring for their grandchildren so their working children can make a living. Despite this being demanding labor, systemic support remains minimal.

[REPORT]
Every day, Hong Sung-chul, who is 71 years old, comes to this daycare center at this time of day.

"Hello, Grandpa."
" How was your day?"

He adores his grandson, but taking care of a three-year-old is quite laborious.

"I want to take that path."
"Let's go this way. It's better."
"I want to go that way."

But he has no other choice, as he wants to help his daughter and her husband, both of whom work full-time.

Hong Sung-chul / Seoul resident
It's very hard because I'm old, and also because he's a boy. I have no choice but to look after him.

Nearly 50% of grandparents take care of their grandchildren. Grandmothers even attend parents' meetings at kindergartens.

But systemic support for this demographic is insufficient.

Seon Ye-seul / Working mother
Children stay at kindergartens and schools for even shorter hours. I think grandparents need to receive subsidies for looking after their grandchildren longer.

In Germany and the Czech Republic, the elderly population who look after their grandchildren receive cash subsidies for up to three years.

Prof. Jung Jae-hoon / Seoul Women's University
There should be criteria for subsidies provided to grandparents by the central government or at least discussions of this issue should begin.

In Korea, taking care of one's grandchildren is viewed not as labor but as parents' intrinsic responsibility, and in many notable cases, this results in conflicts among family members.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Grandparents’ child-rearing lack support
    • 입력 2025-05-27 15:48:05
    • 수정2025-05-27 15:49:01
    News Today

[LEAD]
In South Korea, it's quite common to see grandparents caring for their grandchildren so their working children can make a living. Despite this being demanding labor, systemic support remains minimal.

[REPORT]
Every day, Hong Sung-chul, who is 71 years old, comes to this daycare center at this time of day.

"Hello, Grandpa."
" How was your day?"

He adores his grandson, but taking care of a three-year-old is quite laborious.

"I want to take that path."
"Let's go this way. It's better."
"I want to go that way."

But he has no other choice, as he wants to help his daughter and her husband, both of whom work full-time.

Hong Sung-chul / Seoul resident
It's very hard because I'm old, and also because he's a boy. I have no choice but to look after him.

Nearly 50% of grandparents take care of their grandchildren. Grandmothers even attend parents' meetings at kindergartens.

But systemic support for this demographic is insufficient.

Seon Ye-seul / Working mother
Children stay at kindergartens and schools for even shorter hours. I think grandparents need to receive subsidies for looking after their grandchildren longer.

In Germany and the Czech Republic, the elderly population who look after their grandchildren receive cash subsidies for up to three years.

Prof. Jung Jae-hoon / Seoul Women's University
There should be criteria for subsidies provided to grandparents by the central government or at least discussions of this issue should begin.

In Korea, taking care of one's grandchildren is viewed not as labor but as parents' intrinsic responsibility, and in many notable cases, this results in conflicts among family members.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오늘 밤 마지막 TV 토론…“축적된 민심 폭발” <br>“대역전 시작”

오늘 밤 마지막 TV 토론…“축적된 민심 폭발” “대역전 시작”
경찰, ‘내란 혐의’ 한덕수·최상목·이상민 출국금지

경찰, ‘내란 혐의’ 한덕수·최상목·이상민 출국금지
[영상] 이준석 “단일화 없다…<br>김문수로 이재명 못 이겨”

[영상] 이준석 “단일화 없다…김문수로 이재명 못 이겨”
검찰, ‘윤 명예훼손 의혹’ 경향신문 전현직 기자 4명 무혐의

검찰, ‘윤 명예훼손 의혹’ 경향신문 전현직 기자 4명 무혐의
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.