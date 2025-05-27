News Today

[News Today] Jo Sumi receives French cultural honor

[LEAD]
Jo Sumi, one of South Korea's leading global vocalists has been awarded France's highest cultural honor. She was recognized for her distinguished artistic achievements, including launching an international vocal competition under her name in France.

[REPORT]
A concert hall in Paris is filled with the voice of Korean soprano Jo Sumi singing in hopes of peace.

By performing in a variety of time-honored French operas and delivering the message of peace through her music, Jo has maintained long-standing artistic relationship with France for decades.

The French government awarded the Commandeur of the Order of Arts and Letters to Jo.

It is a prestigious medal given to individuals who have made outstanding achievements in the fields of art or who have contributed to raising France's artistic profile.

Jo is the third Korean artist to receive the French honor, following former Korean Culture and Arts Foundation head Kim Joeng-ok in 2002 and conductor Chung Myung-whun in 2011.

Jo Sumi / Soprano
I did think that I could one day receive a medal from France. But I am surprised and thrilled to receive this prestigious award.

Jo also launched her first namesake vocal competition at a French chateau last year.

About 500 vocalists from across the world competed in the contest, the first one named in honor of a Korean soprano.

Jo Sumi / Soprano
I have thought a lot that France gives chances to anyone with talent and those who use it to make the world more beautiful, regardless of the language.

Marking the 40th anniversary of her international debut next year, Jo plans to deliver messages around women and the environment through her music.

