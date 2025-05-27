[News Today] Bangucheon carvings for World Heritage

South Korea is close to securing its 17th UNESCO World Heritage inscription. The Bangucheon petroglyphs in Ulju, a pinnacle of prehistoric Korean culture, have been recommended by UNESCO's advisory body as "an outstanding masterpiece." The final decision comes in July.



A 10-meter-wide towering rock by a stream.



From a boar and a tiger to descriptions of farming and communal living,



the carvings offer glimpses at the life of those living on the Korean Peninsula in the prehistoric ages.



The carving of various whales and whaling with harpoons is regarded as the oldest one in the world.



Along with this, ancient petroglyphs in Cheonjeon-ri in Ulju, which date back to the era of three kingdoms, have been virtually added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.



UNESCO's International Council on Monuments and Sites has decided to issue a recommendation for inscription of the sites.



The council assessed that the stone carvings are an outstanding and creative pinnacle of prehistoric Korean culture.



Song In-heon / Korea Heritage Service

UNESCO and the World Heritage Center have recognized the ancient petroglyphs's outstanding universal values.



A final decision will be made during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee scheduled for July in Paris.