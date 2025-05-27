[News Today] Bangucheon carvings for World Heritage
입력 2025.05.27 (15:48) 수정 2025.05.27 (15:49)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
South Korea is close to securing its 17th UNESCO World Heritage inscription. The Bangucheon petroglyphs in Ulju, a pinnacle of prehistoric Korean culture, have been recommended by UNESCO's advisory body as "an outstanding masterpiece." The final decision comes in July.
[REPORT]
A 10-meter-wide towering rock by a stream.
From a boar and a tiger to descriptions of farming and communal living,
the carvings offer glimpses at the life of those living on the Korean Peninsula in the prehistoric ages.
The carving of various whales and whaling with harpoons is regarded as the oldest one in the world.
Along with this, ancient petroglyphs in Cheonjeon-ri in Ulju, which date back to the era of three kingdoms, have been virtually added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.
UNESCO's International Council on Monuments and Sites has decided to issue a recommendation for inscription of the sites.
The council assessed that the stone carvings are an outstanding and creative pinnacle of prehistoric Korean culture.
Song In-heon / Korea Heritage Service
UNESCO and the World Heritage Center have recognized the ancient petroglyphs's outstanding universal values.
A final decision will be made during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee scheduled for July in Paris.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Bangucheon carvings for World Heritage
-
- 입력 2025-05-27 15:48:31
- 수정2025-05-27 15:49:22
[LEAD]
South Korea is close to securing its 17th UNESCO World Heritage inscription. The Bangucheon petroglyphs in Ulju, a pinnacle of prehistoric Korean culture, have been recommended by UNESCO's advisory body as "an outstanding masterpiece." The final decision comes in July.
[REPORT]
A 10-meter-wide towering rock by a stream.
From a boar and a tiger to descriptions of farming and communal living,
the carvings offer glimpses at the life of those living on the Korean Peninsula in the prehistoric ages.
The carving of various whales and whaling with harpoons is regarded as the oldest one in the world.
Along with this, ancient petroglyphs in Cheonjeon-ri in Ulju, which date back to the era of three kingdoms, have been virtually added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.
UNESCO's International Council on Monuments and Sites has decided to issue a recommendation for inscription of the sites.
The council assessed that the stone carvings are an outstanding and creative pinnacle of prehistoric Korean culture.
Song In-heon / Korea Heritage Service
UNESCO and the World Heritage Center have recognized the ancient petroglyphs's outstanding universal values.
A final decision will be made during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee scheduled for July in Paris.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.