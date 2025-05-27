[Opinion Poll ①] Last election poll

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is now exactly one week left until the 21st presidential election.



Starting tomorrow (May 28), a blackout will take effect for the release of new opinion polls.



Today (May 27), we will share the last KBS opinion poll results available before the voting.



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung ranked first with a support rate of 45%.



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo received 36%, and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok received 10%.



The first report is by reporter Park Jin-soo.



[Report]



We asked who people would vote for if tomorrow were election day.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung received 45%, candidate Kim Moon-soo 36%, and candidate Lee Jun-seok 10%.



All other candidates received less than 1%, and 8% responded with "none" or "no response".



The gap between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo is 9 percentage points, which is outside the margin of error, with Lee ahead.



Compared to the survey conducted five days ago, Lee Jae-myung increased by 4 percentage points, while Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok each saw an increase of 2 percentage points.



Looking at the results by region, Lee Jae-myung led in Incheon & Gyeonggi and Gwangju & Jeolla, while Kim Moon-soo led in Daegu & Gyeongbuk outside the margin of error.



In Seoul, Lee Jae-myung received 41% and Kim Moon-soo 40%, in Daejeon & Sejong & Chungcheong it was 41% and 38%, and in Busan & Ulsan & Gyeongnam it was 36% and 43%, all within the margin of error.



Compared to the survey conducted five days ago, the gap between the two candidates in Seoul and Daejeon & Sejong & Chungcheong has narrowed to within the margin of error, while the gap in Daegu & Gyeongbuk has widened.



What is the perception of this presidential election?



51% said that the existing opposition candidate should be supported for a change of government, while 40% said that the existing ruling party candidate should be supported for the re-establishment of the government.



Party support rates are 39% for the Democratic Party, 34% for the People Power Party, and 8% for the Reform Party.



Compared to the survey conducted five days ago, the gap between the Democratic Party and the People Power Party has decreased.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!