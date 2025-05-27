Unification narrows gap with Lee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We considered the scenario where candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok would unify.



If unified under candidate Kim Moon-soo, it was a close contest within the margin of error against candidate Lee Jae-myung, while if unified under candidate Lee Jun-seok, candidate Lee Jae-myung led by 9 percentage points.



In both cases, the gap has narrowed compared to the survey conducted five days ago.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



We asked respondents whether they believe unification of the conservative camp is necessary.



33% said it should be unified, 21% said it should not, and 43% expressed no interest.



Among Kim Moon-soo's supporters, 75% were in favor of unification, while 6% were opposed. Among Lee Jun-seok's supporters, 52% were against unification, and 25% were in favor.



We also asked about the support for presidential candidates assuming unification occurs.



If unified under candidate Kim Moon-soo, candidate Lee Jae-myung had 44% and candidate Kim Moon-soo had 41%, resulting in a 3 percentage point difference, indicating a close contest within the margin of error.



If unified under candidate Lee Jun-seok, candidate Lee Jae-myung had 43% and candidate Lee Jun-seok had 34%, resulting in a 9 percentage point difference.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung led outside the margin of error.



We also inquired about evaluations of the presidential candidates' TV debate.



When asked who performed the best, candidate Lee Jae-myung received 28%, candidate Lee Jun-seok 24%, candidate Kim Moon-soo 15%, and candidate Kwon Young-guk 6%.



We asked if the TV debate influenced their choice of candidate, and 54% said they became more supportive of their chosen candidate, 32% said it had little effect, 7% said they found a candidate to support, and 4% said they changed their candidate.



Regarding when they plan to vote, 35% said they would vote early, while 61% said they would vote on the election day, June 3.



This public opinion poll was commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research from May 25 to 27, surveying 1,000 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide through telephone interviews. The margin of error is ±3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



