Lee Jun-seok doesn't budge on merger

[Anchor]

You have seen the public opinion on the unification of the conservative bloc, but the likelihood of it actually happening is becoming smaller and smaller.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok expressed his refusal once again today (May 27).

Within the People Power Party, there are now voices saying that they can win even in a three-way race.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

There is only one day left - tomorrow (May 28) - before early voting begins.

The deadline for unification is approaching, but the positions of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok remain unchanged.

Candidate Lee, who declared the possibility of unification to be 0% yesterday (May 26), clearly reiterated his refusal.

He confidently stated that his support is rapidly spreading, especially among the 2030 generation, claiming that he can recreate the so-called 'Miracle of Dongtan'.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The belief that only Lee Jun-seok can defeat Lee Jae-myung is spreading quickly. We must push away both the martial law forces and the populist forces."]

With Candidate Lee repeatedly drawing a hard line, the People Power Party also appears to be preparing for a three-way presidential election.

While they have not given up on hopes for a dramatic last-minute agreement, they said they respect the Reform Party's position on unification, emphasizing that they can win even in a three-way race.

They believe that conservative-leaning voters will engage in strategic voting to prevent wasted votes.

[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chairman: "To prevent Lee Jae-myung's dictatorship, I believe that many citizens will judge who the most reliable candidate is with their votes."]

The Democratic Party, while asserting that unification will eventually happen, belittled the discussion of unification itself.

[Kim Min-seok/Co-Chairman of the Democratic Party's Joint Election Committee/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "Whether we can win is not guaranteed, so in that sense, it doesn't really gain strength."]

During the 2022 presidential election, candidates Yoon Suk-yeol and Ahn Cheol-soo met right after the last TV debate and agreed on unification.

In a situation where there is considerable public opinion wishing for the unification of the conservative bloc, tonight and tomorrow will likely be the critical turning point for the success of unification.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

