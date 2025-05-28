News 9

DP’s offensive against candidate Kim

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has strongly criticized advisor Lee Nak-yon, calling him a traitor and accusing him of collusion.

They also actively responded to the offensive regarding the Geobuk Island Wave Park.

They stated that the Geobuk Island project itself began when candidate Kim Moon-soo was governor, and they reported Kim Yong-tae, the chairman of the People Power Party's emergency committee, for spreading false information.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party and New Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok have been on the offensive, claiming that candidate Lee Jae-myung is boasting about a failed project regarding his comments on the 'Geobuk Island Wave Park.'

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/May 24: "There is a Wave Park on Geobuk Island. Gyeonggi Province governor Lee Jae-myung , and the Democratic Party's Siheung City quickly attracted a large company."]

The Democratic Party has firmly rebutted these claims.

They argued that the 'Geobuk Island' project, which has raised issues of commercial stagnation, was initiated during Kim Moon-soo's tenure as governor, and that it is being distorted as if candidate Lee had created it.

Candidate Lee has repeatedly emphasized that he introduced the artificial surfing facility to solve the problem.

[Park Kyung-mi/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "How can they criticize candidate Lee Jae-myung, who was trying to revitalize Geobuk Island? Are Kim Moon-soo and the People Power Party in their right mind?"]

Furthermore, candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that he never claimed the Geobuk Island project as an achievement and reported candidate Lee Jun-seok, as well as the People Power Party's Kim Yong-tae and others for spreading false information .

They labeled candidate Kim Moon-soo as the '119 abuse candidate' and 'the avatar of Jeon Kwang-hoon,' continuing their attacks of him being unqualified.

[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party Campaign Headquarters Chief: "Please make sure to come out to the polling station. Voting is the way to end the rebellion."]

Regarding the appointment of Congressman Yoon Sang-hyun as the campaign chairman, they criticized it as a 'return of Yoon Suk-yeol,' questioning candidate Kim's stance on martial law.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party fiercely criticized advisor Lee Nak-yon, who declared his support for candidate Kim, stating that he will be remembered for betrayal and collusion.

Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who did not hold a position in the campaign committee, declared his support for candidate Lee.

KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

