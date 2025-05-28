Kim gathers conservative support

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo, who is finding it difficult to unify, is focusing on gathering support.



Lee Nak-yon, the standing advisor of the New Future Democratic Party, endorsed Kim, stating that the Democratic Party and candidate Lee Jae-myung are heading towards a monstrous dictatorship.



Former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye also expressed their support for candidate Kim.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



Lee Nak-yon, the standing advisor of the New Future Democratic Party and former Prime Minister under the Moon Jae-in administration.



He directly criticized the Democratic Party, where he once served as party leader, and candidate Lee Jae-myung.



He stated that they are racing towards a monstrous dictatorship without checks and balances under the pretext of 'ending the civil war.'



[Lee Nak-yon/New Future Democratic Party Standing Advisor: "They have chosen the path to a monstrous dictatorship that seizes all legislative, executive, and judicial powers."]



He went on to endorse candidate Kim Moon-soo.



He explained that they have reached an agreement in principle on forming a coalition government, promoting constitutional amendments, and shortening terms.



[Lee Nak-yon/New Future Democratic Party Standing Advisor: "(Candidate Kim Moon-soo) is clearly the most suitable candidate. I have decided to give him my vote."]



Former presidents from the conservative camp also lent their support to candidate Kim Moon-soo.



Former President Lee Myung-bak met with candidate Kim and offered advice on candidate unification and diplomacy with the U.S.



[Lee Myung-bak/Former President: "I came to ensure the election of the clean candidate Kim Moon-soo."]



Former President Park Geun-hye mentioned candidate Kim while visiting her father Park Chung-hee's birthplace.



[Park Geun-hye/Former President: "Seeing candidate Kim Moon-soo visit (my father and mother's) birthplace, I also want to visit him..."]



Attacks aimed at candidate Lee Jae-myung continued.



They criticized that 95% of the revenue from the 'Turtle Island Wave Park,' which candidate Lee boasted about, came from real estate, calling it a real estate scam using the surfing park as bait.



They demanded that the Democratic Party reflect and introspect before making accusations of hypocrisy.



Meanwhile, last night (May 26), when pro-Yoon lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun was appointed as co-chair of the election committee, pro-Han Dong-hoon lawmakers strongly protested, even mentioning the suspension of election campaigning.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



