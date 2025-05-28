Last TV debate before election

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



From now on, we will summarize the content of the last televised presidential debate that just concluded.



First, reporter Won Dong-hee will convey the significance of this election and the candidates' plans to resolve political polarization.



[Report]



Four presidential candidates participated in the final TV debate on the topic of politics.



They first highlighted the significance of this election.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Bullets are strong, but they are weaker than votes. Please participate in this election to restore national sovereignty and overcome internal strife."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I've never heard of a bulletproof dictatorship that rules to be bulletproof. How desperate must it be for former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, former leader of the Democratic Party, to say he would endorse me."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "This election is about pushing back against the irrational forces that advocate for martial law and the anti-principle forces that tempt with populism, and restoring principles and common sense."]



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Politics is about reaching out to that one person whose life has always been overlooked by laws and systems."]



As a way to resolve political polarization, candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized cooperation.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Creating a politics of compromise and coexistence is the president's greatest responsibility. I will restore communication, dialogue, and cooperation."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized politics of integration.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "There is a division that punishes anyone who is not on my side. My life itself is about national integration."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out that lying politicians are the cause of the problem.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "There are two people who believed in the conspiracy theory of election fraud: candidate Lee Jae-myung and candidate Kim Moon-soo. We need a president who speaks the truth, not a lying president."]



Candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that social inequality is the cause of political polarization and promised to overturn vested interests and create a new progressive politics.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!