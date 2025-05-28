News 9

Last TV debate before election

[Anchor]

From now on, we will summarize the content of the last televised presidential debate that just concluded.

First, reporter Won Dong-hee will convey the significance of this election and the candidates' plans to resolve political polarization.

[Report]

Four presidential candidates participated in the final TV debate on the topic of politics.

They first highlighted the significance of this election.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Bullets are strong, but they are weaker than votes. Please participate in this election to restore national sovereignty and overcome internal strife."]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I've never heard of a bulletproof dictatorship that rules to be bulletproof. How desperate must it be for former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, former leader of the Democratic Party, to say he would endorse me."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "This election is about pushing back against the irrational forces that advocate for martial law and the anti-principle forces that tempt with populism, and restoring principles and common sense."]

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Politics is about reaching out to that one person whose life has always been overlooked by laws and systems."]

As a way to resolve political polarization, candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized cooperation.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Creating a politics of compromise and coexistence is the president's greatest responsibility. I will restore communication, dialogue, and cooperation."]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized politics of integration.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "There is a division that punishes anyone who is not on my side. My life itself is about national integration."]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out that lying politicians are the cause of the problem.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "There are two people who believed in the conspiracy theory of election fraud: candidate Lee Jae-myung and candidate Kim Moon-soo. We need a president who speaks the truth, not a lying president."]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that social inequality is the cause of political polarization and promised to overturn vested interests and create a new progressive politics.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

