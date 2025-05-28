Last TV debate before election
[Anchor]
From now on, we will summarize the content of the last televised presidential debate that just concluded.
First, reporter Won Dong-hee will convey the significance of this election and the candidates' plans to resolve political polarization.
[Report]
Four presidential candidates participated in the final TV debate on the topic of politics.
They first highlighted the significance of this election.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Bullets are strong, but they are weaker than votes. Please participate in this election to restore national sovereignty and overcome internal strife."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I've never heard of a bulletproof dictatorship that rules to be bulletproof. How desperate must it be for former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, former leader of the Democratic Party, to say he would endorse me."]
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "This election is about pushing back against the irrational forces that advocate for martial law and the anti-principle forces that tempt with populism, and restoring principles and common sense."]
[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Politics is about reaching out to that one person whose life has always been overlooked by laws and systems."]
As a way to resolve political polarization, candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized cooperation.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Creating a politics of compromise and coexistence is the president's greatest responsibility. I will restore communication, dialogue, and cooperation."]
Candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized politics of integration.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "There is a division that punishes anyone who is not on my side. My life itself is about national integration."]
Candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out that lying politicians are the cause of the problem.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "There are two people who believed in the conspiracy theory of election fraud: candidate Lee Jae-myung and candidate Kim Moon-soo. We need a president who speaks the truth, not a lying president."]
Candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that social inequality is the cause of political polarization and promised to overturn vested interests and create a new progressive politics.
This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
