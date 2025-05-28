Debate on constitutional reform
입력 2025.05.28 (01:03) 수정 2025.05.28 (02:26)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
All candidates agreed on the need for constitutional amendments, but their focus areas differed.
There were also differences in perspectives regarding foreign and security policies.
Reporter Park Young-min has the details.
[Report]
Candidates who shared a consensus on the necessity of constitutional amendments as a solution for political reform had different directions.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Of course, the conditions for martial law must be strictly strengthened. And the president's veto power must also be limited."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "They are completely destroying the separation of powers and trying to establish a dictatorship by seizing all three branches."]
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If left to the two parties, it seems they will attempt a constitutional collusion to share power among vested interests."]
[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Those who deny the constitution itself and opposed impeachment have no right to talk about constitutional amendments."]
There was also a heated debate over the president's pardon power.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If you are convicted of this insurrection charge, will you pardon former President Yoon Suk Yeol?"]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Asking whether you will pardon someone who has just started their trial is not even a valid question. If Lee Jae-myung becomes president, will he self-pardon for all five charges he is currently facing?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That is theoretically impossible."]
When candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out the lack of democracy within the party, candidate Lee Jae-myung countered.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Party positions are supposed to be suspended upon indictment, but you are changing that at will and arbitrarily altering the party constitution, isn't that a violation of the law?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Rather than talking about other parties, didn't the Reform Party forcibly take action against its leader, Her Eun-a?"]
In response to the rapidly changing international situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula, candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that he would manage relations with China and Russia appropriately based on Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, while candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized strengthening nuclear deterrence through the Korea-U.S. alliance as a means of balance.
Candidate Lee Jun-seok promised to elevate the country to one that designs and leads alliances, and candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that he would eradicate the show of force that exacerbates the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.
This is KBS News, Park Young-min.
All candidates agreed on the need for constitutional amendments, but their focus areas differed.
There were also differences in perspectives regarding foreign and security policies.
Reporter Park Young-min has the details.
[Report]
Candidates who shared a consensus on the necessity of constitutional amendments as a solution for political reform had different directions.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Of course, the conditions for martial law must be strictly strengthened. And the president's veto power must also be limited."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "They are completely destroying the separation of powers and trying to establish a dictatorship by seizing all three branches."]
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If left to the two parties, it seems they will attempt a constitutional collusion to share power among vested interests."]
[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Those who deny the constitution itself and opposed impeachment have no right to talk about constitutional amendments."]
There was also a heated debate over the president's pardon power.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If you are convicted of this insurrection charge, will you pardon former President Yoon Suk Yeol?"]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Asking whether you will pardon someone who has just started their trial is not even a valid question. If Lee Jae-myung becomes president, will he self-pardon for all five charges he is currently facing?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That is theoretically impossible."]
When candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out the lack of democracy within the party, candidate Lee Jae-myung countered.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Party positions are supposed to be suspended upon indictment, but you are changing that at will and arbitrarily altering the party constitution, isn't that a violation of the law?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Rather than talking about other parties, didn't the Reform Party forcibly take action against its leader, Her Eun-a?"]
In response to the rapidly changing international situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula, candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that he would manage relations with China and Russia appropriately based on Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, while candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized strengthening nuclear deterrence through the Korea-U.S. alliance as a means of balance.
Candidate Lee Jun-seok promised to elevate the country to one that designs and leads alliances, and candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that he would eradicate the show of force that exacerbates the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.
This is KBS News, Park Young-min.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Debate on constitutional reform
-
- 입력 2025-05-28 01:03:29
- 수정2025-05-28 02:26:18
[Anchor]
All candidates agreed on the need for constitutional amendments, but their focus areas differed.
There were also differences in perspectives regarding foreign and security policies.
Reporter Park Young-min has the details.
[Report]
Candidates who shared a consensus on the necessity of constitutional amendments as a solution for political reform had different directions.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Of course, the conditions for martial law must be strictly strengthened. And the president's veto power must also be limited."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "They are completely destroying the separation of powers and trying to establish a dictatorship by seizing all three branches."]
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If left to the two parties, it seems they will attempt a constitutional collusion to share power among vested interests."]
[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Those who deny the constitution itself and opposed impeachment have no right to talk about constitutional amendments."]
There was also a heated debate over the president's pardon power.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If you are convicted of this insurrection charge, will you pardon former President Yoon Suk Yeol?"]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Asking whether you will pardon someone who has just started their trial is not even a valid question. If Lee Jae-myung becomes president, will he self-pardon for all five charges he is currently facing?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That is theoretically impossible."]
When candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out the lack of democracy within the party, candidate Lee Jae-myung countered.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Party positions are supposed to be suspended upon indictment, but you are changing that at will and arbitrarily altering the party constitution, isn't that a violation of the law?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Rather than talking about other parties, didn't the Reform Party forcibly take action against its leader, Her Eun-a?"]
In response to the rapidly changing international situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula, candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that he would manage relations with China and Russia appropriately based on Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, while candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized strengthening nuclear deterrence through the Korea-U.S. alliance as a means of balance.
Candidate Lee Jun-seok promised to elevate the country to one that designs and leads alliances, and candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that he would eradicate the show of force that exacerbates the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.
This is KBS News, Park Young-min.
All candidates agreed on the need for constitutional amendments, but their focus areas differed.
There were also differences in perspectives regarding foreign and security policies.
Reporter Park Young-min has the details.
[Report]
Candidates who shared a consensus on the necessity of constitutional amendments as a solution for political reform had different directions.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Of course, the conditions for martial law must be strictly strengthened. And the president's veto power must also be limited."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "They are completely destroying the separation of powers and trying to establish a dictatorship by seizing all three branches."]
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If left to the two parties, it seems they will attempt a constitutional collusion to share power among vested interests."]
[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Those who deny the constitution itself and opposed impeachment have no right to talk about constitutional amendments."]
There was also a heated debate over the president's pardon power.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If you are convicted of this insurrection charge, will you pardon former President Yoon Suk Yeol?"]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Asking whether you will pardon someone who has just started their trial is not even a valid question. If Lee Jae-myung becomes president, will he self-pardon for all five charges he is currently facing?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That is theoretically impossible."]
When candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out the lack of democracy within the party, candidate Lee Jae-myung countered.
[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Party positions are supposed to be suspended upon indictment, but you are changing that at will and arbitrarily altering the party constitution, isn't that a violation of the law?"]
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Rather than talking about other parties, didn't the Reform Party forcibly take action against its leader, Her Eun-a?"]
In response to the rapidly changing international situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula, candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that he would manage relations with China and Russia appropriately based on Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, while candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized strengthening nuclear deterrence through the Korea-U.S. alliance as a means of balance.
Candidate Lee Jun-seok promised to elevate the country to one that designs and leads alliances, and candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that he would eradicate the show of force that exacerbates the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.
This is KBS News, Park Young-min.
-
-
박영민 기자 youngmin@kbs.co.kr박영민 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.