Debate on constitutional reform

입력 2025.05.28 (01:03) 수정 2025.05.28 (02:26)

[Anchor]

All candidates agreed on the need for constitutional amendments, but their focus areas differed.

There were also differences in perspectives regarding foreign and security policies.

Reporter Park Young-min has the details.

[Report]

Candidates who shared a consensus on the necessity of constitutional amendments as a solution for political reform had different directions.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Of course, the conditions for martial law must be strictly strengthened. And the president's veto power must also be limited."]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "They are completely destroying the separation of powers and trying to establish a dictatorship by seizing all three branches."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If left to the two parties, it seems they will attempt a constitutional collusion to share power among vested interests."]

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Those who deny the constitution itself and opposed impeachment have no right to talk about constitutional amendments."]

There was also a heated debate over the president's pardon power.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If you are convicted of this insurrection charge, will you pardon former President Yoon Suk Yeol?"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Asking whether you will pardon someone who has just started their trial is not even a valid question. If Lee Jae-myung becomes president, will he self-pardon for all five charges he is currently facing?"]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That is theoretically impossible."]

When candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out the lack of democracy within the party, candidate Lee Jae-myung countered.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Party positions are supposed to be suspended upon indictment, but you are changing that at will and arbitrarily altering the party constitution, isn't that a violation of the law?"]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Rather than talking about other parties, didn't the Reform Party forcibly take action against its leader, Her Eun-a?"]

In response to the rapidly changing international situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula, candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that he would manage relations with China and Russia appropriately based on Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, while candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized strengthening nuclear deterrence through the Korea-U.S. alliance as a means of balance.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok promised to elevate the country to one that designs and leads alliances, and candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that he would eradicate the show of force that exacerbates the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.

