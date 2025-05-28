Debate on constitutional reform

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



All candidates agreed on the need for constitutional amendments, but their focus areas differed.



There were also differences in perspectives regarding foreign and security policies.



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



Candidates who shared a consensus on the necessity of constitutional amendments as a solution for political reform had different directions.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Of course, the conditions for martial law must be strictly strengthened. And the president's veto power must also be limited."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "They are completely destroying the separation of powers and trying to establish a dictatorship by seizing all three branches."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If left to the two parties, it seems they will attempt a constitutional collusion to share power among vested interests."]



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Those who deny the constitution itself and opposed impeachment have no right to talk about constitutional amendments."]



There was also a heated debate over the president's pardon power.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If you are convicted of this insurrection charge, will you pardon former President Yoon Suk Yeol?"]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Asking whether you will pardon someone who has just started their trial is not even a valid question. If Lee Jae-myung becomes president, will he self-pardon for all five charges he is currently facing?"]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "That is theoretically impossible."]



When candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out the lack of democracy within the party, candidate Lee Jae-myung countered.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Party positions are supposed to be suspended upon indictment, but you are changing that at will and arbitrarily altering the party constitution, isn't that a violation of the law?"]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Rather than talking about other parties, didn't the Reform Party forcibly take action against its leader, Her Eun-a?"]



In response to the rapidly changing international situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula, candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that he would manage relations with China and Russia appropriately based on Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, while candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized strengthening nuclear deterrence through the Korea-U.S. alliance as a means of balance.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok promised to elevate the country to one that designs and leads alliances, and candidate Kwon Young-guk stated that he would eradicate the show of force that exacerbates the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



