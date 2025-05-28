Controversial campaign banners

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Currently, there are many banners related to the presidential election hanging on the streets, but there is controversy over the wording once again.



Both the Democratic Party and the People Power Party are questioning the fairness of the Election Commission.



Let's take a look at why these phrases are controversial.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.



[Report]



At an intersection in Seoul.



On one election banner, it reads "Coffee cost 120 won?" along with "If you're angry, go to the polling place."



The Democratic Party has raised objections to the content of such banners.



Election law stipulates that banners encouraging voting should not display the names of political parties or candidates, or any content that can be inferred as such.



The Democratic Party claims that the phrase "Coffee cost 120 won" evokes a specific candidate and constitutes a violation of election law.



They argue it is a campaign to defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung.



[Youn Kun-young/Democratic Party Member: "(The wording) is misinformation and malicious distortion, and I believe the Election Commission cannot help but be questioned about its fairness."]



The People Power Party also raised concerns about the fairness of the Election Commission.



The Busan City Election Commission stated that a banner reading "The citizens who vote this time will win" could be displayed, but the National Election Commission prohibited it.



The National Election Commission explained that the phrase "this time voting" was deemed to imply a specific political party, leading to the disapproval decision.



[Jeong Yeon-wook/People Power Party Member: "The more the Election Commission's interpretations waver, the more its fairness will inevitably be questioned."]



The recurring controversy over the criteria for posting banners during elections arises because political parties mix phrases that can evoke candidates in banners meant for "voter encouragement" rather than "election campaigning."



The Election Commission maintains a stance of allowing freedom of expression as much as possible, but the subjective judgment involved in determining whether a phrase implies a specific party leads to ongoing disputes.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



