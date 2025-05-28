News 9

Controversial campaign banners

입력 2025.05.28 (01:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Currently, there are many banners related to the presidential election hanging on the streets, but there is controversy over the wording once again.

Both the Democratic Party and the People Power Party are questioning the fairness of the Election Commission.

Let's take a look at why these phrases are controversial.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.

[Report]

At an intersection in Seoul.

On one election banner, it reads "Coffee cost 120 won?" along with "If you're angry, go to the polling place."

The Democratic Party has raised objections to the content of such banners.

Election law stipulates that banners encouraging voting should not display the names of political parties or candidates, or any content that can be inferred as such.

The Democratic Party claims that the phrase "Coffee cost 120 won" evokes a specific candidate and constitutes a violation of election law.

They argue it is a campaign to defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung.

[Youn Kun-young/Democratic Party Member: "(The wording) is misinformation and malicious distortion, and I believe the Election Commission cannot help but be questioned about its fairness."]

The People Power Party also raised concerns about the fairness of the Election Commission.

The Busan City Election Commission stated that a banner reading "The citizens who vote this time will win" could be displayed, but the National Election Commission prohibited it.

The National Election Commission explained that the phrase "this time voting" was deemed to imply a specific political party, leading to the disapproval decision.

[Jeong Yeon-wook/People Power Party Member: "The more the Election Commission's interpretations waver, the more its fairness will inevitably be questioned."]

The recurring controversy over the criteria for posting banners during elections arises because political parties mix phrases that can evoke candidates in banners meant for "voter encouragement" rather than "election campaigning."

The Election Commission maintains a stance of allowing freedom of expression as much as possible, but the subjective judgment involved in determining whether a phrase implies a specific party leads to ongoing disputes.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Controversial campaign banners
    • 입력 2025-05-28 01:17:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

Currently, there are many banners related to the presidential election hanging on the streets, but there is controversy over the wording once again.

Both the Democratic Party and the People Power Party are questioning the fairness of the Election Commission.

Let's take a look at why these phrases are controversial.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.

[Report]

At an intersection in Seoul.

On one election banner, it reads "Coffee cost 120 won?" along with "If you're angry, go to the polling place."

The Democratic Party has raised objections to the content of such banners.

Election law stipulates that banners encouraging voting should not display the names of political parties or candidates, or any content that can be inferred as such.

The Democratic Party claims that the phrase "Coffee cost 120 won" evokes a specific candidate and constitutes a violation of election law.

They argue it is a campaign to defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung.

[Youn Kun-young/Democratic Party Member: "(The wording) is misinformation and malicious distortion, and I believe the Election Commission cannot help but be questioned about its fairness."]

The People Power Party also raised concerns about the fairness of the Election Commission.

The Busan City Election Commission stated that a banner reading "The citizens who vote this time will win" could be displayed, but the National Election Commission prohibited it.

The National Election Commission explained that the phrase "this time voting" was deemed to imply a specific political party, leading to the disapproval decision.

[Jeong Yeon-wook/People Power Party Member: "The more the Election Commission's interpretations waver, the more its fairness will inevitably be questioned."]

The recurring controversy over the criteria for posting banners during elections arises because political parties mix phrases that can evoke candidates in banners meant for "voter encouragement" rather than "election campaigning."

The Election Commission maintains a stance of allowing freedom of expression as much as possible, but the subjective judgment involved in determining whether a phrase implies a specific party leads to ongoing disputes.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.
오대성
오대성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 시내버스 첫차부터 파업…노사협상 결렬

서울 시내버스 첫차부터 파업…노사협상 결렬
‘깜깜이’ 전 마지막 여론조사…<br>이재명 45%·김문수 36%·이준석 10%

‘깜깜이’ 전 마지막 여론조사…이재명 45%·김문수 36%·이준석 10%
[여론조사] 단일화 가상 “이재명 44%·김문수 41%”…“이재명 43%·이준석 34%”

[여론조사] 단일화 가상 “이재명 44%·김문수 41%”…“이재명 43%·이준석 34%”

이재명 “내란 극복 선거” 김문수 “방탄 독재 안돼”…마지막 TV 토론

이재명 “내란 극복 선거” 김문수 “방탄 독재 안돼”…마지막 TV 토론
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.